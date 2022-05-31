The focus was on the explosive offenses, but it was the Fire pitchers who made the biggest impact.
LSU Shreveport and Southeastern came into the 2022 NAIA World Series ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in runs scored, 603 and 593 respectively.
But Monday, it was Drew Gillespie, Alex Munroe and Ronnie Voacolo who combined to throw seven scoreless innings in an 8-4 win to stay spotless in the Series’ winners bracket.
“I thought we did a good job competing around the zone,” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “Alex on short rest flipping around, (I) thought Ronnie did a good job at the end, and obviously Drew gave us a heck of a start. Anytime those three can pitch around the zone, landing more than one pitch, they give us a chance to win games.”
The Fire pitching staff came into the Series averaging 11.9 strikeouts per game, second best in the NAIA. But they now faced a team that had only struck out 313 times prior to the tournament, best of any Series team. Southeastern won that battle, striking out 10.
Gillespie, the starter, got things rolling with four scoreless innings before running into some trouble in the fifth. He kept the Pilots in check, letting just one runner reach base in each the first two innings before setting them down in order in the third.
A double play by Sam Faith, Jose Marcano and Stephen Cullen created another 1-2-3 inning in the fourth.
“Drew is a dog. Every time he comes in we know he is going to give us his best effort,” Voacolo said.
But in the fifth, LSUS got to Gillespie, putting up three runs and taking a 3-2 lead.
The Fire retook the lead on Cullen’s two-run blast in the sixth, but Gillespie found himself in trouble in the bottom of the frame.
After striking out Allbry Major, Carlos Pineyro walked, Josh Wunnenberg singled and Julian Flores was hit by a pitch, loading the bases.
Munroe was then brought in and he slammed the door, striking out Zyon Avery and inducing JB Trees to line out to shortstop Isaac Nunez. It did take an incredible leap from Nunez to record the out, but Munroe did his job.
The junior left-hander gave up a solo home run to Major in the eighth, after which Voacolo was brought in. He proceeded to retire all five batters he faced.
Meanwhile, the Southeastern bats erupted for four runs in the ninth to give the team some breathing room.
Voacolo then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to nail down the win.
“Always what the (offense) wants to do, give your pitcher a little wiggle room,” Voacolo said. “Luckily, I was able to come in, pound the zone and get through the game and get us the win.”
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.