KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewiston’s Harris Field will stage the Avista NAIA World Series through 2025, the organization announced Thursday.
Because of cancellations spurred by the spread of the coronavirus, seven NAIA championship-site agreements also will extend one season, per a release.
Starting in 2022, the Warriors still will need to win an Opening Round tournament at Harris Field to earn a bid, according to Lewis-Clark State College athletic director and World Series director Brooke Henze. She said the Opening Round play-in tournament that will take place here also is extended through 2025.
“We are very pleased about the contract extension,” LCSC president Cynthia Pemberton said in a news release. “Warrior baseball and playing host to the Avista NAIA World Series are integral to springtime in the LC Valley ...”
Lewiston has conducted the tournament every year since 2000 — the NAIA’s second-longest run of consecutive championships hosted, behind Sioux City, Iowa, which has staged the NAIA Division II women’s basketball tournament since 1998.
The school, which has won the baseball national title 19 times, also hosted the Series between 1984-91.
Other sports who had their agreements extended are women’s basketball (Sioux City); women’s wrestling (Jamestown, N.D.); men’s and women’s bowling (Sterling Heights, Mich.); men’s and women’s tennis (Mobile, Ala.); outdoor track and field (Gulf Shores, Ala.), and men’s golf (Mesa, Ariz.).
“Our host sites put in a tremendous amount of work executing NAIA championships and we value their dedication,” NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr said. “Extending their host contracts an additional year is an effort to negate any impacts from the unforeseen cancellations last winter and spring due to COVID-19.”
Block named to CoSIDA district academic team
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Washington State senior pitcher A.J. Block was named a College Sports Information Directors of America District 8 academic first-team pick, it was announced.
Block produced a 3.62 cumulative grade-point average in earning his bachelor’s degree in computer science and was a two-time All-Pac-12 first-team academic selection. The senior left-hander is the second Cougar to receive the honor, joining pitcher Collin Maier, who earned the same accolade in 2018.
Block was enjoying a breakout season before it was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Bellevue, Wash., native made four starts, went 2-1 with a 3.25 ERA, led the Pac-12 with 27ž innings and tied for the second-most strikeouts in the league with 34. Block was rated the second-best Pac-12 senior pitcher and the eighth-best senior pitcher in the country by D1Baseball.com. Block closed the season recording 10 strikeouts in each of his final three starts.
ACADEMICSFour UI programs honored by NCAA
INDIANAPOLIS — Four Idaho athletic programs earned recognition this week by the NCAA, based on the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate.
The two golf and cross country programs were represented after continued success. It is the sixth consecutive year for women’s golf and third straight for women’s cross country. It also is the third straight year the Vandals have had multiple programs represented after never having multiple teams before 2018.
In total, 21 Big Sky programs were recognized. Idaho led the way as the only university with four programs recognized.
Calculated annually, APR measures the academic achievement for all Division I teams. The most recent multiyear APR includes data from 2015-16 through 2018-19.