In which the Trib Sports staff squeezes the Series’ remaining teams to see what comes out.
> LEWIS-CLARK ST. (three stars)
LCSC stranded 13 runners and left the bases loaded three times in Tuesday’s loss to Southeastern. The good news for the Warriors is they played great in their first two wins, so if they can shake it off and refocus, they’re still a dangerous team.
> LSU SHREVEPORT (four stars)
The Pilots have to be sky high, carrying a ton of momentum behind five-tool guy Allbry Major, who has shown in this Series he can do everything: hit, run, cover a lot of ground in the outfield and close out games in the ninth inning.
> SOUTHEASTERN (five stars)
The Fire are cookin’. Southeastern is the last undefeated team left and it played its best game of the tournament in Tuesday’s 9-5 win against Lewis-Clark State. The Fire are getting hot at the right time.
> TENNESSEE WESLEYAN (3½ stars)
After a nervy start to their campaign, the Bulldogs seemed to have come into full flow at bat Tuesday against Webber International. Second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan will look to maintain its newfound momentum today against Southeastern.