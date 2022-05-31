Reeves Jackson is one to tell stories. He’s been doing it since he was 8 years old. The one he’ll get to tell his children about is the time he came to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston at the start of his budding radio career.
The up-and-coming radio play-by-play voice of Georgia Gwinnett sports got a dream fulfilled when third-year Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger popped a surprise on him at the conclusion of the Lawrenceville (Ga.) Opening Round.
After the defending national champions punched their return ticket to the Avista NAIA World Series, Jackson was conducting his postgame interview with Sheetinger when the coach informed the announcer of the good news.
“When you can connect with people, when you can get past the job and make it more about people, he has that ability,” Sheetinger said. “He spent a lot time in our dugout in pregame, and he was part of our weekly Zoom calls, and he wanted to know the ins and outs, the feel, within the dugout, the pulse of our team. Not just, ‘Hey, this guy is hitting really well, what makes him a good hitter?’ It’s more about the in-depth stories. People make the story, and Reeves understands that.”
It might be because the recent University of Georgia graduate started at a young age. Not even 10 years old, Jackson would go to his older brother’s baseball games and sit and call the action. He got a few strange looks when adults noticed him sitting by himself and pretending to be the next Vin Scully.
“I would have parents come up to me and ask me what I was doing,” Jackson said, “and I would say, ‘I’m just calling the game.’ They would be laughing. I would get strange looks. I was an 8-year-old kid doing whatever commentary I could.
“Those same parents that are still good friends today, freshman year and sophomore year of college, they’re like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I’m like, ‘I want to be a broadcaster.’ And they were like, nothing’s changed.”
The stay probably was shorter than Jackson and the Grizzlies would have liked as they fell 11-5 to Webber International (Fla.) on Monday and were eliminated from the tournament.
His road to become the next superstar you’ll see on your big screen isn’t unlike many others. He cut his teeth at the University of Georgia after transferring there as a junior from Georgia Southern, had been a social media intern with WCNN-AM (680) for about four months in summer 2019 and through a friend of his, current Mississippi Braves broadcaster Jack Sadighian, got hooked up with Grizzlies video and broadcast coordinator Matt Mahony that same year, thanks to Sadigihian being with the program previously. A budding star was born.
Jackson had no previous knowledge about NAIA baseball, but being around the program opened his eyes to just how good kids at this level can be.
“Once I saw them play (I gained a lot of respect),” said Jackson, whose brother also played at Georgia Gwinnett.
Jackson has also made stops in the Cape Cod League as well as an anchor and on-air host for WUOG-FM (90.5) in Athens, Ga.
But this year, he’s been fully immersed in all things Grizzlies. Jackson estimated he’s been on the call for about 75 percent of the 51 games Georgia Gwinnett has played.
Sheetinger said that he wasn’t sure about Jackson at first, but realized through the time he has spent around the program that the kid was the real deal.
“If you want to get the most out of someone, there better be a comfort level, there better be a level of trust,” he said. “There better be a common respect, and that’s one thing Reeves has built. He certainly didn’t have it when he first got there. I thought he was just a young kid, just trying to cut his teeth. But the more I’m around him, the more I saw his consistency in the broadcast and I saw his dedication to his craft, that for me signaled, ‘Oh, he’s built different.’ We can trust this guy.”
Trust him so much to pop a surprise.
Just after the Grizzlies clinched their return trip to Harris Field with a 13-1 victory against No. 7 Hope International (Calif.), Jackson was just doing what he always does after the game when Sheetinger stunned him with the offer to come to Idaho.
Let’s just say Jackson was floored.
“It was an incredible moment,” said Jackson, who had been told the possibility was there the week Georgia Gwinnett won the Continental Athletic Conference tournament title. “Once we won the Opening Round, I was like maybe (Sheetinger) will talk to me about it afterward (the postgame interview). When I was interviewing Sheets after the game and I said, ‘I know you don’t like to use the word repeat, but how excited are you to go back to Lewiston?’ And he said you’re going to find out because you’ve got a plane ticket and you’re heading out with us. A smile broke out on my face and I was like a kid in a candy store.”
