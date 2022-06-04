Fifth-year senior transfer Brian Fuentes called Friday “one of the best, for sure” among the days he has seen through a little more than two decades of life.
He capped his collegiate baseball career by spearheading an Avista NAIA World Series national title run for Southeastern (Fla.), which prevailed 11-5 in the winner-take-all final game against Lewis-Clark State at Harris Field.
Fuentes totaled five home runs in his team’s six Series outings, including three in Thursday’s 10-9 defeat against the Warriors (58-7) as the Fire (59-4) almost completed a rally that could have ended the Series without an if-necessary game. He broke Southeastern’s single-season home run record with his final blast, reaching 25 for the season. All told, Fuentes rated this “100 percent” the best week of hitting in his career.
It was little surprise, then, when the right-handed infielder was named Series MVP.
“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my guys,” he said. “They always have my back from the start, from the get-go. I’m blessed to be part of this program, blessed to be here having this opportunity.”
Hailing from Caracas, Venezuela, Fuentes got his start in college baseball playing for Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill., where he put in two seasons before logging two more at NCAA Division I Indiana State. Making use of the extra year of eligibility offered to collegiate athletes after disruptions to their careers caused by the pandemic response, he then signed on for his first and only season at the Lakeland, Fla., school — a decision neither Fuentes nor coach Adrian Dinkel would regret.
“Brian is one of our best players, but he’s also one of our best human beings,” Dinkel said. “He’s our leader, and any time you have guys like that go out there and continue to do it in the dugout and on the baseball field and off it, you’re going to have a chance to win the championship.”
Along with homers, Fuentes led the Fire this season in RBI (89) and runs scored (83), and had the highest batting average (.418) among players who participated in at least three quarters of the team’s games. He ranked fourth nationally in RBI and home runs.
Asked about his next move, Fuentes replied, “My man, the future’s unknown. We’ll see. I’m just going to go with the flow and see what God has for me.”
NAIA World Series All-tournament team
1B — Luke White, Lewis-Clark State
2B — Parker Stinnett, Tennessee Wesleyan
SS — Livan Reinoso, Tennessee Wesleyan
3B — Riley Way, Lewis-Clark State
INF — Josh Rego, Westmont (Calif.)
C — Brent Davis, Bellevue (Neb.)
C — Braxton Turner, Tennessee Wesleyan
OF — Brian Fuentes, Southeastern (Fla.)
OF — Allbry Major, LSU Shreveport
OF — Sam Linscott, Lewis-Clark State
OF — Blaze O’Saben, Georgia Gwinnett
DH — Noah Castillo, MidAmerica Nazarene
P — July Sosa, Faulkner (Ala.)
P — Trent Sellers, Lewis-Clark State
P — Dawson Day, Lewis-Clark State
P — Kevin Miranda, LSU Shreveport
MVP — Fuentes.
Charles Berry Hustle award — Way.
Gold Glove award — Linscott.