In Thursday’s first championship game, Lewis-Clark State defeated Southeastern 10-9, but Southeastern’s Brian Fuentes tied a Series record with three home runs, putting him in the record books with seven other players. The last player to hit three HRs in a game was Dennis Morton of Faulkner (Ala.). Morton’s trio also came against LCSC, and also in a losing cause. Morton’s team lost to the Warriors 12-11 in the 2016 championship game.
————
Southeastern became the ninth team in Series history to win more than one title. The Fire’s first title came in 2018 when they swept the field. Southeastern joins LCSC, which has won 19 titles, Grand Canyon with four, Cumberland and Lewis College with three and Lipscomb, Lubbock Christian, Linfield, and Tennessee Wesleyan, all with two crowns. LCSC finished runner-up for a record eighth time.
————
The official time of the lightning/rain delay that sent Thursday’s championship game into Friday was 12 hours and 55 minutes. Seemed like a long wait, especially for Warrior fans who were anxious to see Lewis-Clark State fight its way back into the game. But, it wasn’t even close to the record for a rain delay. In 1996 at Des Moines, Iowa, Lewis-Clark State and Cumberland met in the sixth game of the tournament. The game had already been pushed back from a 3 p.m. start to 9 p.m because of earlier weather problems. With L-C batting in the bottom of the sixth inning, holding a 6-1 lead and playing in a steady drizzle, the games committee decided it was too wet to play, and called for the tarp to be put on the field. The game was halted at 10:40 p.m., and not restarted again until noon ... Tuesday. The delay lasted a record 62 hours and 29 minutes, as 3.2 inches of rain fell in the area, LCSC held on to win the game 9-4.