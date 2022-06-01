Tuesday night, Southeastern and Lewis-Clark State each had 56 wins when they met in the nightcap. The 112 wins were far from a record for wins between teams meeting in a Series game. In 2004, Oklahoma City (73) and Cumberland (58) had a combined 131 wins.
Southeastern is the last undefeated team in the Series. In the previous 64 tournaments, the team that has gone unscathed through the first four rounds has won it all 49 times, including the last five Series. Three times the last undefeated team finished third, including 2015. That year, Faulkner was in the driver’s seat, but lost its next two games to St. Thomas and eventual champion Lewis-Clark State.
Lewis-Clark State pitchers Dawson Day and Cameron Smith allowed just one hit in the Warriors’ 7-1 victory over Faulkner on Monday night. There had been nine previous one-hitters in Series history, but the gem thrown against the Eagles was the first combined one-hitter ever. The last one-hitter came in 2011 when Shay Crawford of Lee University shut down Lubbock Christian 1-0. There have been six no-hitters in the Series, the last one coming in 2013.
Pitchers Dawson Day and Cameron Smith of Lewis-Clark State combined for 18 strikeouts Monday in Lewis-Clark State’s 7-1 victory. Day struck out 14 Faulkner batters, and Smith added four in his relief role. The record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game is 19 by East Carolina in 1961. The Pirates’ Larry Crayton went the distance in 1961 against Grambling and struck out 19 batters. The overall record for strikeouts in a game is 24, but it was a 14-inning contest. In 1965, Carson-Newman defeated Wisconsin State 4-3 in the extra-innings game. Wisconsin State’s starting pitcher Clyde Wright struck out 22 in his 13 innings on the mound, still a Series record. Wright played 10 years in the majors, winning 100 games for the Angels, Brewers and Rangers.
There have been 90 games in NAIA World Series history that have been won in the home team’s last bat, or “walk-off,” fashion. Three walk-offs have come on squeeze bunts. Perhaps the most exciting walk-off happened in a 1971 game between David Lipscomb College and Appalachian State. In an elimination game, David Lipscomb, batting in the bottom of the ninth, trailed 13-10 with two outs and the bases empty. But, thanks to a walk, two errors and three hits, Lipscomb pulled off the improbable to win the game 14-13.
Grubb is the official statistician of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston. He can be reached at statmandenny@gmail.com.