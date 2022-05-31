Dueling home runs in the late innings added some fireworks to what had been a pitcher’s duel as second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan edged past No. 5 seed Bellevue (Neb.) 3-0 in an Avista NAIA World Series elimination game Monday at Harris Field.
With the win, the Bulldogs (55-7) will play at 11 a.m. today, against Webber International (43-21) in a loser-out game.
The first game of the day was delayed by two hours because of rain, and conditions remained damp and gloomy throughout. The Bulldogs (55-7) never gave up the lead they took in the first inning off a two-out Braxton Turner single that drove in Cayle Webster.
It remained a one-run game until the eighth inning as Tennessee Wesleyan’s Robert Gonzalez and the Bruins’ Blake Crippen dueled for the better part of the contest.
Gonzalez (10-3) deserved much of the credit for suppressing the Bellevue offense through seven innings, repeatedly finding timely strikeouts and stranding Bruin runners on the basepaths. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out six.
“I just think it was one of those things where their guy and Robert really pitched extremely well, and the hits were just hard to come by,” Tennessee Wesleyan coach Billy Berry said.
Gonzalez, who threw 102 pitches, put complete faith in his stuff.
“I just really trust my pitches,” the right-hander said. “What I have is what I’ve got. I had my catcher help me out right there. I just go with the process and trust the pitch-calling that my pitching coach gives me and trust with the system.”
It was the first pitching start of the Series for Gonzalez, who does not necessarily anticipate throwing again this week for the Bulldogs, but he said he is “more than happy to come in and help out in any situation” should his coaches call on him.
Reliever Liam Doolan picked up his 10th save after striking out two in the ninth inning.
Crippen (11-4) went the distance, striking out four for Bellevue (49-13). The sophomore pitched 1 1/3 innings in the Bruins’ 5-4 victory Sunday against MidAmerica Nazarene.
It impressed many, including coach Duane Monlux, to come back on no rest. The 5-foot-10 left-hander did a good job in holding the heavy-hitting Bulldogs in check most of the game.
“I knew I couldn’t strike them out a lot, so the expectation was to get a lot of ground balls, and that’s pretty much what I was thinking the whole time,” Crippen said.
Evan Magill did have three hits for the Bulldogs, including a seventh-inning bunt that barely made it past home plate and got him on base before courtesy runner Kyle Lavender came in. Lavender would score on Carson Ford’s sacrifice fly, then Turner smacked his eighth home run of the season, a two-out solo shot to right, in the eighth for a 3-0 lead.
Turns out that homer was important, because Bellevue’s Alec Ackerman retaliated with a one-out, two-run homer in its half of the eighth to put his team on the board and keep things interesting in the closing stages.
True to form, the Bruins’ Kanta Kobayashi reached base all four times he stepped up to the plate, collecting one hit, getting aboard on an error, and was hit by two pitches. His consistency was rewarded when he was on base for Ackerman’s blast over the left-field fence.
Bellevue’s run concluded with the defeat, but the Bruins can take some consolation in the fact they finish the season with an NAIA-record fielding percentage of .981.
TENNESSEE WESLEYAN BELLEVUE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ford lf 4 0 1 1 Kobayashi cf 2 1 1 0
Webster rf 4 1 1 0 Barnett rf 3 0 0 0
Reinoso 3b 4 0 0 0 Ackerman ss 4 1 1 2
Stinnett 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis c 3 0 0 0
Turner c 4 1 2 2 Townsend pr 0 0 0 0
Picton dh 4 0 2 0 Stufft 1b 4 0 0 0
Magill 1b 4 0 3 0 Sirois lf 4 0 0 0
Lavender pr 0 1 0 0 Vaughan 2b 4 0 1 0
Foster pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Ishii dh 4 0 0 0
Sayre ss 4 0 1 0 Diehl 3b 3 0 1 0
Ward cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 31 2 4 2
Tennessee Wesleyan 100 000 110—3 11 3
Bellevue 000 000 020—2 4 1
Tennessee Wesleyan ip h r er bb so
Gonzalez (W, 10-3) 7.1 4 2 2 1 6
Bloor 0.2 0 0 0 0 0
Doolan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bellevue ip h r er bb so
Crippen (L, 11-4) 9 11 3 2 0 4
Attendance — 330.
