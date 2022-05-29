Alex Stufft's bunt single in the eighth inning scored Brenton Davis with what turned out to be the go-ahead run Sunday as the Bellevue (Neb.) Bruins held off an onslaught of home runs from MidAmerica Nazarene to earn a 5-4 victory in an elimination game in the Avista NAIA World Series.
With the victory, the Bruins (49-12) advance to another loser-out game at 8:30 a.m. today against second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan (54-7), which fell to Faulkner on Saturday.
Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Alec Ackerman was 3-for-4 with two runs scored an an RBI. Stufft finished 2-for-3 with two RBI for Bellevue, which outhit the Pioneers 10-8.
Noah Castillo went 2-for-4 with a home run for MidAmerica Nazarene (39-18), which was making its first appearance in the Series. Joshuan Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Ryan Leo was 2-for-4.
Alexandro Celiceo (7-1) picked up the victory, allowing six hits, one walk and three runs, all earned, in the first 6⅓ innings. He struck out four. Elijah Johnson, the national leader in strikeouts, made his second appearance out of the bullpen this season and earned his second save by allowing a walk and a hit in the final 1⅓ innings. He struck out two.
Eric Navarette (5-6) was the hard-luck loser despite keeping the Pioneers in the game. In relief for starter Alex Meyers, he allowed three hits, one walk and two runs, both earned, in four innings. He struck out four.
The Bruins broke on top with two runs in the first. Kanta Kobayashi led off the game with a triple to the gap in right-center field. An out later, Ackerman singled him home. Davis followed with a bunt single to put runners on first and second. An out later, the runners advanced on a balk. Stufft then singled to right to score Ackerman. Pinch-runner CJ Townsend tried to score from second, but MidAmerica Nazarene right fielder Josh Torrance gunned him down at the plate.
That seemed to give the Pioneers a little spark, as they scored in their half of the inning. Brycen Sherwood doubled with one out, then Castillo followed with a single to left to put runners on first and third. Sandoval then singled home Sherwood, but Celiceo got the next two hitters to get out of the inning.
MidAmerica Nazarene tied it in the third on Castillo's 10th homer of the season, a one-out solo shot to right.
However, Bellevue went ahead 4-2 in the sixth as Ackerman led off with a single, then Davis smacked his 18th of the season, a bullet to left.
"I was looking to do some damage to balls in the zone," Davis said. "Saw fastball away and just got the barrel on it."
That left the Pioneers scrambling. However, they got one of those runs back in the bottom half as Sandoval hit his team-leading 16th homer to left with one out.
Then the Bruins produced a run in the eighth. Davis led off with a single to right. Mathieu Sirois sacrificed him to second, then Davis moved to third on a balk, setting up Stufft, who put one down in front of MidAmerica Nazarene pitcher Nathan Torres, who couldn't come up with the play to make it 5-3. Stufft was thrown out trying to steal second. Josh Vaughn would single, but Torres got out of the inning.
The Pioneers' Joey Calamaio pinch-hit to start their half of the eighth and swatted just his second home run of the season, a shot to left. But the Bruins got out of that inning without further damage.
With one out in the MidAmerica Nazarene ninth, Randy Fernandez walked. Torrance struck out, but Leo walked to put the tying run at second. However, Johnson induced Frank Vogel to fly out to center to end it.
"We talked before we came that everybody's season was going to end here, with these 10 teams, so I can't think of a better place for our season to end," Pioneers coach Ryan Thompson said. "Obviously, we wanted to win and keep advancing and that didn't happen. But for our program, its a big first step."
BELLEVUE MIDAMERICA NAZARENE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kobayashi cf 5 1 1 0 Woodley lf 3 0 0 0
Barnett rf 5 0 0 0 Calamaio lf 1 1 1 1
Ackerman ss 4 2 3 1 Sherwood ss 4 1 1 0
Davis c 4 2 3 2 Castillo dh 4 1 2 1
Townsend pr 0 0 0 0 Sandoval c 4 1 2 2
Sirois lf 3 0 0 0 Cornett 3b 4 0 0 0
Stufft 1b 3 0 2 2 Fernandez 2b 3 0 0 0
Vaughan 2b 4 0 1 0 Torrance rf 3 0 0 0
Ishii dh 3 0 0 0 Leo cf 4 0 2 0
Diehl 3b 2 0 0 0 Vogel 1b 3 0 0 0
Richardson ph 1 0 0 0 Morris ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 8 4
Bellevue 200 002 010—5 10 0
MidAmerica Nazarene 101 001 010—4 8 2
Bellevue ip h r er bb so
Celiceo (W, 7-1) 6.1 6 3 3 1 4
Crippen 1.1 1 1 1 0 0
Johnson (S, 2) 1.1 1 0 0 1 2
MidAmerica Nazarene ip h r er bb so
Meyers 1.2 4 2 2 1 1
Navarette (L, 5-6) 4 3 2 2 1 4
Helland 1.1 0 0 0 0 1
Hurtado 0 1 1 1 0 0
Torres 2 2 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 280.