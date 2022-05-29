The few hundred baseball fans who decided to stick around at Harris Field until early this morning were given a treat for their dedication, courtesy of Southeastern’s Sam Faith.
With two outs and facing a two-strike count in the bottom of the ninth, the Fire third baseman belted a two-run walk-off home run, sealing a 9-7 comeback win for top-seeded Southeastern against No. 8 seed Georgia Gwinnett late Saturday night at the Avista NAIA World Series.
“As soon as I made contact with the ball, I knew it was gone,” Faith said. “I was waiting for this one.”
The Fire (55-3) scored all of their runs in the fifth inning or later to make up a 6-0 deficit. The defending national champion Grizzlies (46-15) tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, but Southeastern outfielder Abdel Guadalupe led off the ninth with a double to set up the dramatic finish.
“Our guys did a heckuva job finding a way to fight back and give ourselves an opportunity to win that thing,” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “It’s nice to end the game in that situation. You don’t want to go any more innings in this tournament. We were happy (Faith) was at the plate in that situation.”
A prolific Southeastern lineup, which entered the Series leading the nation in batting average (.365), lacked its usual sizzle through the first four innings. GGC starter Tyler Clayton contained the Fire’s bats, peppering the zone and striking out seven while allowing just three baserunners before Southeastern’s explosive fifth inning.
Four Grizzlies reached base consecutively in the top half of the fifth and GGC led 6-0 after RBI hits from slugger Livingston Morris and Braxton Meguiar. But Clayton began to tire in the bottom half as Southeastern found its rhythm offensively.
An RBI double from Fire outfielder Thomas Broyles and a walk sent Clayton to the dugout. GGC reliever Gage Williams left his second pitch hanging in the zone and Fire designated hitter Gary Lora hammered it past the center-field wall.
“(The Fire) battled back and that’s a testament to a good team,” GGC coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “They’re not going to roll over, especially here at the World Series.”
Faith put Southeastern ahead 7-6 in the seventh with an RBI single before GGC knotted the score in the eighth on a Myles McKisic single and a throwing error on Southeastern.
The Grizzlies pounced early with back-to-back home runs in the first inning against Fire ace Robb Adams — arguably the best starting pitcher in the NAIA.
Despite his shaky first inning and a five-run fifth, Adams was effective and worked deep into the game. He threw 135 pitches across 7ž innings, fanning 10 against seven hits and no walks allowed.
“He did a really good job buckling down out there after that big inning,” Dinkel said.
Morris hit his GGC program-record 19th deep shot of the season to start the scoring, and infielder Chase Evans followed four pitches later with a drive to center.
GA. GWINNETT SOUTHEASTERN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meguilar 2b 4 1 2 2 Broyles cf-lf 5 2 2 1
Alicea-Brooks 2b 1 0 0 0 Guadalupe rf 4 0 3 1
Defries ss 5 0 0 0 Diewart pr 0 1 0 0
Morris rf 4 1 2 2 Fuentes lf-cf 4 2 1 0
Evans dh 3 1 1 1 Mella cf 0 0 0 0
Bates c 3 0 0 0 Lora dh 4 1 1 3
Hunt pr 0 0 0 0 Faith ss 5 1 2 3
Stubbs 1b 2 0 0 0 Nunez ss 4 0 0 0
Heltemes pr 0 1 0 0 Cabrera c 2 0 0 0
McKisic 3b 4 1 2 0 Morales c 2 0 0 0
Holt lf 2 1 0 0 Cullen 1b 2 1 0 0
O’Saben cf 4 1 1 1 Aquino ph 1 0 0 0
Marcano 2b 4 1 1 0
Totals 32 7 8 6 Totals 37 9 10 8
Georgia Gwinnett 200 040 010—7 8 3
Southeastern 000 050 202—9 10 3
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Clayton 4.1 4 4 3 2 7
Williams 2.2 4 3 3 1 4
Tucker (L, 3-3) 1.2 2 2 2 0 2
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Adams 7.2 7 7 4 0 10
Munroe (W, 6-0) 1.1 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 640.
