No team had won two games on the same day at the Avista NAIA World Series since Cumberland (Tenn.) accomplished the feat in 2010.
That is until Saturday at Harris Field.
Seventh-seeded Faulkner (Ala.) upset second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan 7-4 hours after defeating No. 10 Webber International (Fla.) 7-2, becoming the first team to win two Series games on the same day in more than a decade.
Not bad for a team that started the season 2-7.
Faulkner starter J.C. Toro fanned six batters in 6 innings, designated hitter Kevin Saenz added a no-doubt, three-run home run in the sixth and the Eagles held on against the favored Bulldogs.
“A lot of focus, a lot of teamwork,” Saenz said. “The guys come together when it matters. All year long we’ve been grinding. It’s a blessing to be part of this team, man.
“What we got here is special and just grateful to be part of this organization and happy for us.”
Longtime Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy praised the play of his starting pitcher, who kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the seventh.
“J.C. Toro was lights out,” McCarthy said. “He really only gave up two hits. One ball hit a divot and bounced over our second baseman’s head.
“When you get a start like that, you got a chance every game.”
Towering 6-foot-6, 240-pound Justice Lucas got the Eagles going in the second with a leadoff double. He later scored on a throwing error, and Jordan Funk’s sacrifice fly scored Evan Gilliam for a 2-0 Faulkner advantage.
Funk had himself a day, going 3-of-3, with two runs and two RBI, including a solo home run in the ninth.
It remained a two-run game until Saenz’s three-run blast in the sixth stretched it to 5-0. Saenz and Lucas from second base admired the home run for a couple of seconds before rounding the bases.
The home run, which came on an 0-2 count, also scored Gilliam.
“He’s trying to get good swings on the ball and he got a pitch up and did something with it,” McCarthy said.
Tennessee Wesleyan (54-7) made things interesting in the latter innings. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth, but never got closer than two runs.
Zach Hogueisson’s two-run homer in the seventh and Reinoso’s solo bomb in the eighth — his 31st of the season — paced the Bulldogs.
Faulkner (39-15) led 6-4 in the eighth when McCarthy turned to reliever Brayan Garcie, who in turn got three quick outs including two strikeouts.
Garcia got the save and Toro (6-2) earned the win. Wesleyan ace Kobe Foster (13-1) suffered his first loss of the season.
Faulkner is no stranger to success in Lewiston, having qualified for the Series nine straight years, but McCarthy said that’s not something his team dwells on.
“I think every game stands alone. I think every at-bat, every pitch stands alone,” the 13th-year coach said. “You can let all the other things bother you or think you have some advantage, but you still gotta be able to execute. I think our guys, 17 new players, I’m just so proud they fight and fight every pitch of the game.”
Faulkner next will face third-seeded Lewis-Clark State at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Wesleyan will try to stave off elimination at 11:30 a.m. Monday against the winner of MidAmerican Nazarene vs. Bellevue.
As for Saturday night?
“Hydrate and get a good steak tonight,” Saenz said. “I know that for sure.”
FAULKNER TENNESSEE WESLEYAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
De la Cruz 2b 5 0 1 0 Ford lf 5 0 1 1
Trinidad 3b 5 0 1 0 Webster rf 5 0 1 0
Ross ss 4 0 0 0 Reinoso 3b 5 1 2 1
Arauz c 3 0 0 1 Stinnett 2b 4 0 2 0
Lucas 1b 5 2 2 0 Turner c 3 0 0 0
Hargis pr 0 0 0 0 Lavender pr 0 1 0 0
Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 Hogueisson dh 4 1 1 2
Gilliam cf 3 2 0 0 Magill 1b 3 0 0 0
Saenz dh 4 1 1 3 Johnson pr 0 0 0 0
Funk lf 3 2 3 2 Sayre ss 4 0 0 0
Brinkley rf 4 0 1 0 Ward cf 2 1 1 0
Wells ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 7 10 6 Totals 35 4 8 4
Faulkner 020 003 011—7 10 1
Tennessee Wesleyan 000 000 310—4 8 2
Faulkner ip h r er bb so
Toro (W,6-2) 6.1 3 2 2 0 6
Graham 0.2 3 2 2 1 1
Garcia (S,9) 2 2 0 0 1 4
Tennessee Wesleyan ip h r er bb so
Foster (L,13-1) 5.1 6 5 4 3 7
Bloor 1.2 2 1 1 2 2
Doolan 2 2 1 1 1 3
Attendance — 810.
STAR OF THE GAME
Faulkner designated hitter Kevin Saenz hammered a no-doubt, three-run home run in the sixth for the key hit of the game.
Tennessee Wesleyan third baseman Livan Reinoso had two hits, including a solo home run in the eighth that cut the lead to two runs, but the Bulldogs couldn’t close the deal.
QUOTE OF NOTE
“I’ve faced adversity personally in my life since I was a little kid and my message to the team was: ‘Nobody is going to give you anything. The harder they make it, the better you’re going to come out on the other side.’ I think our team responded with grit and fire and fought hard.” — Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy on his team playing two games in the same day