Southeastern (Fla.) has faced pressure-packed situations in the late stages of three games at this Avista NAIA World Series, and the tournament’s No. 1 seed is unbeaten so far in thrillers at Harris Field.
One might say the top-ranked Fire have a flair for the dramatic.
“Those types of moments, we live for those.” Fire catcher Shamir Morales said.
Southeastern rallied from a one-run deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday, then registered its second walk-off victory of the Series when Morales whipped a two-out RBI hit down the right-field line in the 10th to seal an 8-7 victory for the Fire of Florida against second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan in a wild semifinal matchup.
The Fire (58-3) moved to 4-0 in the Series and will meet Lewis-Clark State at 1 p.m. today in the championship round. If Southeastern prevails in that game, the program will claim its second national title since 2018. An LCSC win and the teams will meet again at 4 p.m. in a winner-take-all contest. Southeastern powered past the Warriors 9-5 on Tuesday.
Clutch hits in crunch time have come like clockwork for the Fire, who topped Georgia Gwinnett on Saturday in their opener with a walk-off from Sam Faith and pulled away from LSU Shreveport on Monday with deep shots in the top of the ninth from Jose Marcano and Brian Fuentes.
“The last three games have all been different guys stepping up,” said Morales, the Fire’s latest hero and the No. 9 hitter in their lineup. “If it happens again, it’s just going to be another guy.
“Everyone does damage in our lineup.”
A 6-4 Southeastern advantage disappeared in the top of the ninth. With two outs, TWU got an RBI single from Parker Stinnett and Braxton Turner followed with a line-drive double down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw, driving in two more runs to put the Bulldogs (56-8) on top 7-6 for their first lead since the fifth inning.
“At that point, a couple of our teammates were smiling in the dugout,” said Morales, who clubbed a solo shot — his first home run of the year — to get his team on the board in the third. “We were like, ‘These are the games we want.’”
The most important of Fire slugger Gary Lora’s four hits in the game came in the bottom of the ninth, when he delivered a tying RBI single to set up another dramatic finish for Southeastern, which shook off five fielding errors on the night.
“Hopefully, that means we have prepared them well,” Fire coach Adrian Dinkel said of his team’s late-game heroics. “Obviously, those guys felt like they were ready for that situation.”
TWU shortstop Dan Sayre sent a two-out home run to left field in the second, keying the Bulldogs to a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Southeastern had managed just one run on four hits in the first four innings, but scratched out two runs in each of the next two innings on five hits, grabbing a 5-4 advantage after an RBI single from Isaac Nunez and a TWU passed ball in the sixth. Marcano’s RBI sacrifice fly in the eighth provided what looked to be breathing room for the Fire.
Southeastern reliever DJ Roberts put up zeroes in four consecutive innings after entering in the fourth.
“He changed the momentum of the game, put the swing in our dugout,” Dinkel said.
Roberts exited the game after allowing two baserunners in the top half of the ninth. Both Bulldogs ended up crossing home plate, but that didn’t stop the Fire.
“We know what types of players we have, so I told them to just go out there and keeping having good at-bats, and good things will happen,” Dinkel said.
TENNESSEE WESLEYAN SOUTHEASTERN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ford lf 5 0 0 0 Broyles cf 4 0 2 1
Webster rf-2b 4 0 0 0 Guadalupe rf 5 0 0 0
Reinoso 3b-p 3 1 1 0 Diewart pr 0 1 0 0
Stinnett 2b-3b 4 2 1 1 Fuentes lf 3 0 0 0
Turner c 5 0 1 2 Mella cf 1 0 0 0
Lavender pr 0 1 0 0 Lora dh 5 2 4 1
Picton dh 1 0 0 0 Faith 3b 3 1 0 0
Hogueisso dh 4 0 1 0 Nunez ss 5 0 3 1
Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 Cullen 1b 3 1 1 0
Magill 1b 3 1 2 0 Gillespie pr 0 1 0 0
Foster pr 0 0 0 0 Marcano 2b 4 1 1 2
Sayre ss 5 1 3 4 Morales c 3 1 2 2
Ward cf 5 1 1 0 Porchas ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 7 10 7 Totals 37 8 13 7
Tennessee Wesleyan 030 100 003 0—7 10 0
Southeastern 001 022 011 1—8 13 5
Tennessee Wesleyan ip h r er bb so
Koeiman 4.1 6 3 3 2 2
Thrash 0.2 1 0 0 0 1
Doolan 3 4 3 2 2 2
Reinoso (L, 0-1) 1.2 2 2 2 2 2
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Hiatt 3 1 3 3 3 2
Roberts 5.2 6 4 1 1 4
Munroe 0.1 1 0 0 0 0
Torres (W, 2-0) 1 2 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 1,310.