Trent Sellers delivered a historic performance on the mound, Pu’ukani De Sa was clutch at the plate and in the corner at third base and the Lewis-Clark State Warriors advanced to a Thursday game at the Avista NAIA World Series for the first time since they last won it all in 2017.
Third-seeded LCSC used stellar pitching, smooth defense and timely hitting to dispatch No. 4 seed LSU Shreveport 5-1 on Wednesday at Harris Field.
“Big bounce-back day. Super proud of our effort today,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We knew LSU Shreveport was going to come ready to fight. They’re one of the top teams in the country and just glad we came up on the good side of it.”
It was the first time since 2016 the final four teams remaining were the tourney’s top four seeds.
With both 50-plus win teams facing elimination, LCSC (57-6) turned to its ace, Sellers, on short notice against the Pilots (53-8).
The junior right-hander showed no signs he’d pitched just four days prior, fanning eight batters and allowing just one run in 6ž innings while earning a pair of program records in the process.
Sellers improved to 14-0 on the season and tossed his 139th strikeout — both new bests for a player in a Warriors uniform.
“He’s put together a magical season,” Taylor said.
Sellers received a standing ovation as he exited the field and a series of hugs outside the LCSC dugout.
“I know I have everybody right on my back, pushing me, knowing I am going to give my hardest to compete,” Sellers said. “It is good to feel that way.”
A day after they stranded 13 runners and left the bases loaded three times in a loss to Southeastern (Fla.), the Warriors bounced back on the basepaths.
It just took a few innings.
The only run through the first six innings came on Zach Threlfall’s RBI double in the fourth that plated former Lewiston standout Luke White.
It remained 1-0 Warriors until De Sa smashed a two-run home run past the scoreboard in right field, scoring Nick Seamons and making it 3-0 in the seventh. Riley Way later scored on a fielding error for a 4-0 LCSC lead.
The Pilots scored their only run in the bottom of the frame on an RBI triple by Ryan Major.
De Sa’s timely home run was far from his only impact on the game. After splitting time at third base with Coy Stout and Dominic Signorelli for much of the season, De Sa has settled into the position in the postseason and had one of the best fielding outings of his career.
The junior from Hilo, Hawaii, was involved in six total outs, including a caught line drive in the sixth and two of the final three outs in the ninth, both ground outs.
“Had to lock it down for my team today,” De Sa said. “It was good.”
LCSC pitcher Greg Blackman struck out Jaylin Turner swinging for the final out and the celebration was on.
“We’re a good team, we have good chemistry and we all just come together when we have to,” De Sa said. “It was just a good team win.”
Also solid at the plate for LCSC were Threlfall (2-of-3, 1 RBI) and White (3-of-5, 1 run, 1 RBI), whose first triple of the season scored Sam Linscott in the ninth.
LSU Shreveport played the game without head coach Brad Neffendorf, who was ejected in the ninth inning of a game Tuesday against Faulkner after arguing a call with an umpire.
Next up, the Warriors will face either second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan or top-seeded Southeastern in a rematch at 6:30 p.m. today.
“We just come in ready to go,” White said. “It doesn’t matter who is in the other dugout, we’re going to come out and play our game, our Warriors baseball, and we’ll be ready to go.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE LSU SHREVEPORT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 1 0 R. Major lf 4 0 2 1
Nagle rf 4 0 1 0 McNicholas ss 4 0 1 0
Linscott cf 4 1 1 1 A. Major cf 4 0 1 0
White 1b 5 1 3 1 Pineyro rf 4 0 0 0
Mazzone c 5 0 0 0 Beyer dh 4 0 1 0
Threlfall dh 3 0 2 1 Wunnenber c 4 0 0 0
Stout pr 0 0 0 0 Flores 3b 4 0 1 0
Seamons lf 3 1 0 0 Avery 1b 2 0 0 0
Davis 2b 1 0 0 0 Turner 1b 2 0 0 0
Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0 Burkhart 2b 3 1 2 0
De Sa 3b 4 1 1 2
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 35 1 8 1
Lewis-Clark State 000 100 301—5 9 0
LSU Shreveport 000 000 100—1 8 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 14-0) 6.2 8 1 1 0 8
Blackman (S, 5) 2.1 0 0 0 0 2
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (L, 1-2) 5.1 3 1 1 3 0
Rugg 1 1 2 2 0 1White 2.2 5 2 2 0 2
Attendance — 2,805.
>STARS OF THE GAME
On just four days’ rest, Lewis-Clark State pitcher TRENT SELLERS fanned eight batters and allowed just one run in 6 2/3 innings. The record-breaking southpaw also became the first-ever Warrior to reach 14 wins (14-0) and 139 strikeouts on the season.
Ryan Major had two hits, including an RBI triple to pace LSU Shreveport.
>QUOTE OF NOTE
“Our thing all year is just bouncing back after tough games. We’re a resilient team, we can come out and put up numbers whenever we need to and that’s kind of been our approach all year is just come back and be ready to attack.” — Lewis-Clark State first baseman Luke White
JUICE
>LEWIS-CLARK STATE ****
A bounce-back win against LSU Shreveport keeps the Warriors in contention, but do they have enough quality arms left to keep things going?