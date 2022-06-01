After coming through a tight pitchers’ duel the day before that left offense largely on the backburner, the second-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs found their stride at bat in a 9-1 elimination-game victory against Webber International (Fla.) at a sunny Harris Field on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (56-7) were buoyed by second- and third-inning home runs from Carson Ford and Livan Reinoso, respectively, then took advantage of sloppy fielding by the Warriors (43-22) in the eighth to turn the game into a rout.
Ford jumped on a breaking ball from Webber International pitcher Dylan Martin and knocked it out of the park and into the overlooking scoreboard.
“We were kind of looking for that big hit to kind of get us going,” said Bulldogs coach Billy Berry, who felt there was “no question” this was his team’s best showing of the Series thus far. “We’ve been looking for something to kind of ignite us this week, and I think that that was what got it, because the back half of the game, we really settled in.”
Reinoso followed an inning later with a two-strike, two-run blast to right-center field. The 6-foot-1 senior leads the NAIA this season with 32 home runs and 95 RBI.
“I was looking for a fastball, and obviously I got it later in the count,” Reinoso said. “I got two strikes and knew I had to shorten up. That’s what I did — got the home run.”
Berry also credited starting pitcher Mike Taylor for giving the team “an opportunity to get going.” The 6-foot-2 left-hander pitched the first four innings, striking out three, before Kyle Bloor (10-0) pitched the next two and posted two strikeouts in getting the win.
“(Taylor) hung zeroes for the first three or four innings,” Berry said. “Gave us a good chance to get our legs underneath us.”
The Warriors scored their lone run of the game in the sixth when Josh Blackmore batted in Ian Kalman. Blackmore went 2-for-4 on the day in his team’s only multiple-hit showing. On the mound, reliever Dawson Young took over on the mound in the middle innings for Webber International, coming in to pitch 3 innings and notch four strikeouts while allowing two hits.
A pair of wild pitches and a fielding error from the Warriors in a disastrous top of the eighth helped the Bulldogs pour in four runs and put the outcome virtually out of doubt. The ninth felt like something of a formality.
Webber International’s Cinderella run, which included an upset of defending champion Georgia Gwinnett, comes to an end with the defeat. Tennessee Wesleyan advances to face Southeastern (Fla.) at 6:30 p.m. today.
“That’s two days in a row we’ve gotten really good starts, so hopefully we can get a third one tomorrow,” Berry said.
TENN. WESLEYAN WEBBER INTERN.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ford lf 5 1 1 1 Dobyanski cf 4 0 1 0
Webster rf/2b 4 0 0 0 Rodriguez rf 4 0 0 0
Berry ph 1 0 0 0 Milliner 3b 5 0 1 0
Reinoso 3b/p 5 1 3 1 Eusebio dh 5 0 1 0
Lavender pr 0 2 0 0 Acevedo 2b 4 0 1 0
Thrash p 0 0 0 0 Kalman lf 3 1 0 0
Stinnett 2b/3b 4 3 2 0 Diaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Turner c 5 0 2 3 Morgan ph 1 0 1 0
Foster pr 0 1 0 0 Rodriguez ss 3 0 1 0
Picton dh 3 0 1 1 Blackmore c 4 0 2 1
Hogueisson ph 0 0 0 0 Williams pr 0 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 0 1 0 0
Johnson rf 1 0 1 0
Magill 1b 4 0 1 0
Sayre ss 5 0 1 2
Ward cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 12 8 Totals 36 1 8 1
Tenn. Wesleyan 022 000 041—9 12 2
Webber Intern. 000 001 000—1 8 3
Tenn. Wesleyan ip h r er bb so
Taylor 4 3 0 0 2 3
Bloor (W, 10-0) 2 1 1 1 2 2
Trash 2 3 0 0 0 1
Reinoso 1 1 0 0 0 1
Webber Intern. ip h r er bb so
Martin (L, 10-5) 4 4 4 3 0 4
Young 3.1 2 1 1 0 4
Lopez Jr. 0 1 3 2 2 0
Nelson 0.2 2 0 0 1 2
Dreher 1 3 1 1 0 1
Attendance — 465.
Tenn. Wesleyan 9
Webber Int’l 1
STARS OF THE GAME
Dawson Young was credited by coach Collin Martin with “stabilizing” things from the mound for Webber International as he temporarily stopped the bleeding in the middle innings. “I just wanted to go out there and give my team a chance,” Young said. “That’s what I felt like I did. Had to end up pulling myself because of a little arm pain, but it’s all right.”
Livan Reinoso, the NAIA’s leading home run hitter, rated the long ball he hit in the third inning — a solo shot — in the among the most satisfying ones he has struck all year. “It was totally one of the best ones at the right time,” Renoso said.
QUOTE OF NOTE
“No question we finally loosened up and played a little bit, so I’m (very) proud of them.”
— Tennessee Wesleyan coach Billy Berry