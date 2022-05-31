Day time, night time, 139 pitches, some jabbering from Faulkner (Ala.) hitters — none of it seemed to faze Lewis-Clark State pitcher Dawson Day in Monday’s Avista NAIA World Series nightcap.
The Warriors left-hander tossed the game’s first pitch at 9:20 p.m. and his last one minute before midnight at Harris Field.
The senior’s electric performance on the mound helped third-seeded LCSC top seventh-seeded Faulkner 7-1 in a winner’s bracket game between two tournament regulars before 2,490 fans.
Day fanned 14 batters, allowed just one hit and one unearned run and earned the win. The large collection of patrons who stayed late to watch the hometown team gave him a standing ovation as he exited the field.
“It’s an awesome experience and I’ve never played anything like it,” Day said of his World Series debut. “It was definitely up there … that was definitely one of my best performances for sure.”
With the win, LCSC (56-5) will face top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) (56-3) at 6:30 p.m. today as the final two undefeated teams remaining in the double-elimination tournament.
The matchup featured two of the World Series’ most recognizable faces. The last time the tournament didn’t include both teams? The 2012 edition, the year before Faulkner won the championship in 2013 by defeating the Warriors 11-4.
The Eagles (39-16) and Warriors met last year too, with Faulkner triumphing 4-0 in the first Series game for the two teams.
This time, LCSC enacted some revenge.
It didn’t take long for the Warriors — playing as the visitors — to get on the scoreboard.
Center fielder Sam Linscott reached on a fielder’s choice to second base, advanced to second on a blooper by Luke White and scored from second base on a line drive through the left side by Justin Mazzone for a 1-0 lead.
That marked the start of one run for LCSC in each of the first three odd innings. White’s sacrifice fly scored Riley Way in the third and Linscott’s single scored Aiden Nagle in the fifth as the Warriors stretched their advantage to 3-0.
LCSC added some cushion in a three-run seventh courtesy of Linscott and Mazzone. Linscott pulled a single through the left side to bring home Riley Way moments before Mazzone blasted a two-run home run over the center-field wall for a 6-0 lead.
LCSC coasted from there as frustrated Eagles batters continued to struggle at the plate. At one juncture, Day retired nine in a row.
But Faulkner loaded the bases in the seventh on a pair of walks and an error which led to Day being pulled with two outs for reliever Cameron Smith. The sophomore right-hander struck out Eagles star Shawn Ross for the final out to get out of the jam.
Linscott finished 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI, Mazzone had three RBI on two hits and Way scored twice.
Jack Brinkley had Faulkner’s lone hit, a leadoff single in the third.
“Our starter did pretty well, got a little tired there at the end,” Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy said. “You gotta tip your hat when somebody throws as well as their starter did.”
Smith struck out the side in the ninth to end the game, combining with Day for an LCSC-Series record 18 Ks.
The duo also teamed for the first combined one-hitter in World Series history.
“Absolutely exceptional performance by (Day),” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “.. He showed it all year, but he really showed it tonight.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE FAULKNER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 2 1 0 De La Cruz 2b 2 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 1 2 0 Trinidad 3b 2 0 0 1
Linscott cf 5 2 2 2 Ross ss 4 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 1 1 Arauz c 4 0 0 0
Mazzone c 5 1 2 3 Correa p 0 0 0 0
Stout pr 0 0 0 0 Lucas 1b 3 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 4 0 1 0 Gilliam cf 3 1 0 0
Seamons lf 3 1 1 0 Saenz dh-c 3 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 0 1 0 Funk lf 4 0 0 0
Sa 3b 3 0 0 0 Brinkley rf 4 0 1 0
Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 29 1 1 1
Lewis-Clark State 101 010 310—7 11 1
Faulkner 000 000 100—1 1 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 11-0) 6.2 1 1 0 7 14
Smith 2.1 0 0 0 0 4
Faulkner ip h r er bb so
Saldana (L, 5-2) 6.1 7 4 3 3 6
DuPuy 0.2 4 3 3 0 1
Denson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grana 1 0 0 0 1 2
Attendance — 2,490.
