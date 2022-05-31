Brian Fuentes sent a game-sealing home run over the wall in right field, and as the Southeastern slugger rounded the bases at Harris Field, he thought to himself: “Wow, we have done it again. We have done it again.”
For the second time in as many games at this Avista NAIA World Series, the Fire’s clutch gene showed up in the ninth inning.
Southeastern used two deep shots Monday in the top half of the ninth to break open a tie ballgame and secure an 8-4 victory against LSU Shreveport in the winner’s bracket of the national tournament.
In their Series opener Saturday, the Fire topped Georgia Gwinnett with a walkoff bomb.
“It makes it exciting,” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “It’s good to see the guys enjoying the game. Obviously, we’d prefer to not be in those situations — we’d like to be ahead a lot earlier. But it’s a resilient group that finds a way to get it done.”
The Fire advance to face Lewis-Clark State, the other unbeaten, at 6:30 p.m. today.
With the score tied at 4 runs apiece entering the final frame, Southeastern second baseman Jose Marcano — the eighth hitter in the Fire’s order — hammered a full-count pitch to the left-field bleachers. Three batters later, Fuentes stepped up to the plate and belted the third offering he saw, scoring three runs on his 21st homer of the year.
“It’s an awesome moment. It’s an awesome feeling,” said Fuentes, a senior from Venezuela. “We have a really good vibe going. We believe in each other and feed off each other. We have many players that do their job, from the leadoff to the 9 hole.”
Perhaps the two most dangerous offensive teams in the NAIA, the top-seeded Fire (56-3) and No. 4 seed Pilots (52-7) were locked in a pitchers’ duel for the first half of the contest – a far cry from the teams’ most recent meeting, a 25-13 Southeastern triumph at last year’s Series.
Fire starter Drew Gillespie and Shreveport’s Bobby Vath, both carrying unbeaten records into the matchup, worked into the sixth inning and held their opponents at bay before tiring out.
Gillespie went 5⅓, striking out five while allowing four hits and three earned runs. Vath lasted 6 innings, permitting six hits and three earned runs, and fanning eight batters.
“Because of the two arms we had on the mound, we honestly figured that was the way it was going to be,” Dinkel said. “We talked to our guys about making sure we stay on it, because runs are going to be hard to come by.”
Southeastern managed a pair of them in the third on a single from Thomas Broyles before Shreveport found its legs at the dish and scored three runs in the fifth on hard-hit singles from Zyon Avery and Ryan Major. The Pilots’ only lead was short-lived, as Fire first baseman Stephen Cullen lined a two-strike fastball into the left-field seats for a two-run, two-out long ball in the sixth.
“After the third inning, we started to see him better,” Marcano said of Vath.
Southeastern reliever Alex Munroe escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth and fared well for two innings, but surrendered a game-tying solo home run in the eighth to Pilot outfielder Allbry Major – his third big fly of the Series.
Moments later, Marcano and Fuentes responded in the clutch.
“We have good players who can go up in those big situations,” Dinkel said. “There’s a reason we’re up there (statistically) with some of those teams. It’s because we have guys step up in those situations.”
SOUTHEASTERN LSU SHREVEPORT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Broyles cf 5 1 2 2 Major lf 5 0 1 2
Guadalupe rf 3 1 1 0 McNichola ss 4 0 0 0
Fuentes lf 4 1 1 3 Major cf 2 1 1 1
Mella cf 0 1 0 0 Pineyro rf 3 0 1 0
Lora dh 5 0 1 0 Wunnenber c 3 0 2 0
Faith 3b 5 0 2 0 Lewis pr 0 1 0 0
Nunez ss 4 1 0 0 Flores 1b 2 1 0 0
Cullen 1b 3 1 1 2 Avery dh 4 1 1 1
Marcano 2b 4 2 2 1 Trees 3b 3 0 0 0
Morales c 3 0 0 0 Burkhart 2b 4 0 0 0
Diewart ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 30 4 6 4
Southeastern 002 002 004—8 10 1
LSU Shreveport 000 030 010—4 6 3
Tennessee Wesleyan ip h r er bb so
Gillespie (W) 5.1 4 3 3 5 5
Munroe 2 2 1 1 0 3
Voacolo 1.2 0 0 0 0 2
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Vath 6 6 4 3 2 8
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sholders 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Fortenber 0 1 0 0 0 0
Sturgeon 0.2 0 0 0 0 0
White 0.1 2 2 2 0 0
Guitreau 0.2 1 1 1 0 1
Stars of the Game
Fire second baseman JOSE MARCANO, a senior transfer from Florida Southwestern, batted 2-for-4 and lifted Southeastern to the finish with his sixth home run of the season – a go-ahead shot in the ninth inning that snuck just inside the foul pole in left field.
Shreveport starting pitcher BOBBY VATH, a sophomore right-hander, contained the Fire bats as his Pilot lineup searched for a rhythm throughout the game’s first four innings. Vath gave up three earned runs and six hits and struck out eight across six innings. Six Shreveport relievers combined to allow four runs on four hits in the game’s final three innings.
Quote of Note
“Amazing moment. I’m happy for (Marcano). Seeing him do that on a big stage like this, it just made me think, ‘Now it’s my time. I have to show up for my guys, I have to give them calmness.’ So, I went up there and tried to keep it simple and keep it up.”
— Southeastern outfielder Brian Fuentes on the Fire’s four-run ninth inning.