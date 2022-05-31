The slipper still fits, as of right now, for underdog Webber International.
Taking advantage of a team that has had a tendency to boot the ball around the ballpark a little, the 10th-seeded Warriors scored seven unanswered runs in the middle innings to take care of eighth-seeded Georgia Gwinnett 11-5 and knock out the defending national champions in an elimination game of the Avista NAIA World Series on Monday at Harris Field.
“You understand that everyone on this stage is dangerous,” Webber coach Collin Martin said. “Everybody is capable of beating you. I’m just hoping this gets us a little more comfortable on this stage and on this field. We live to play another day.”
The Warriors from Florida (43-21) remain alive in the losers bracket and will play Tennessee Wesley at 11 a.m. today
For the Grizzlies (46-16), it’s a hard pill to swallow after going undefeated here a year ago.
In the third meeting between the teams this season, it was miscues that did in Georgia Gwinnett. The Grizzlies, who entered the Series having the worst fielding percentage of all 10 teams, committed six errors, tying for their most this season. They also committed six in a 9-8 nonconference loss in the first game of a home Feb. 27 doubleheader against Northwestern (Ohio).
“We hadn’t really played that rough of a defense in a long time, so for us to come out and not take care of the baseball like that certainly was uncharacteristic,” Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “In these scenarios on this field, if you make more errors than you score runs, it doesn’t go your way.”
Luis Acevedo went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs scored for the Warriors, who became the first rookie team since Southeastern in 2018 to knock out a defending champion. That year, the Fire beat Lewis-Clark State. Josh Blackmore went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Tyren Milliner went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Blaze O’Saben went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for the Grizzlies, who were outhit 12-10. J.D. Stubbs went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Jake Defries went 2-for-5 with a double.
Rey Rodriguez (4-2) picked up the victory with three innings of two-hit relief and would have went further, Martin said, if his elbow didn’t tighten up. He struck out one.
Rob Hamby (8-3) took the loss. He allowed six hits, a walk and six runs, five earned, in 2 innings.
Georgia Gwinnett got pair of runs in the first on two-out RBI singles from Austin Bates and Stubbs. A walk to Miles McKisic loaded the bases, but Webber International starter Drake Kasparek got Joshua Holt Jr. to foul out to third.
Then the Warriors went on their spurt. In the second, Webber International struck with one out for three runs as Angel Diaz doubled home a run, Richard Rodriguez got aboard on an error that scored a run and Blackmore singled home a run.
The Warriors got three more in the third as Ian Kalman plated a run on an infield single and an error. Then Acevedo scored on a passed ball and Richard Rodriguez doubled home Kalman to make it 6-2.
“It puts us back on our heels, that’s for sure,” Sheetinger said. “We had something going in the bottom of the first and left the bases loaded. Thought that could have turned the game in our favor, but they definitely showed some resilency.”
Webber International loaded the bases to start the fourth. But Georgia Gwinnett reliever Jonathan Haab looked like he was going to get out of the threat after striking out a pair of hitters. However, he walked Kalman to force in run, then got out of it with a grounder.
The turning point probably came in the fourth when the Grizzlies threatened. O’Saben led off with an infield single, Braxton Meguiar walked and Defries had an infield single. Livingston Morris was hit by a pitch to make it 7-3 and it seemed the momentum was starting to shift.
However, Chase Evans fouled out and Bates grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to short-circuit the threat.
“That was the pivotal part of the game,” said Martin, who is the stepson of former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel. “That was big time. It was what we needed when we needed it.”
The Warriors tallied three in the seventh on just one hit with a pair of errors, then got one more in the eighth to make it 11-3. The Grizzlies then got a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth from O’Saben and would load the bases in the ninth. However, Praxie Vigil struck out Holt Jr. to finish the job.
“We were able to create some of our own (opportunities) and cash in on some of their miscues to give us a big space early in the game,” Martin said. “That allowed the bullpen to take over and finish it.”
WEBBER INTERNATIONAL GEORGIA GWINNETT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dobyanski cf 3 2 1 1 Meguiar 2b 4 1 1 0
K. Rodriguez rf 5 0 1 0 Defries ss 5 0 2 0
Milliner 3b 5 2 2 1 Morris rf 4 0 1 1
Eusebio dh 4 0 0 0 Evans dh 3 1 0 0
Dorsey ph 1 0 0 0 Bates c 4 0 1 1
Acevedo 2b 6 2 3 0 Hunt pr 0 0 0 0
Kalman lf 4 2 1 1 Alicea-Brooks pr 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1b 5 2 1 1 Stubbs 1b 5 0 2 1
Ri. Rodriguez ss 4 1 1 2 McKisic 3b 2 0 0 0
Blackmore c 4 0 2 1 Holt Jr. 4 1 0 0
Williams pr 0 0 0 0 O’Saben cf 4 2 3 2
Totals 41 11 12 7 Totals 35 5 10 5
Webber International 033 100 310—11 12 0
Georgia Gwinnett 200 100 020—5 10 6
Webber International ip h r er bb so
Kasparek 3 6 3 3 5 3Re. Rodriguez (W, 4-2) 3 2 0 0 0 1
Vigil 3 2 2 2 3 4
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Hamby (L, 8-3) 2.1 6 6 5 1 0
Richardson 0.2 2 1 0 0 0
Haab 3.2 2 3 1 2 6
Williams 1.1 1 1 0 0 2
Kyle 1 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 635.
Stars of the Game
Rey Rodriguez bridged the gap on the mound for Webber International, allowing just two hits and striking out one in three innings.
Blaze O’Saben went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Georgia Gwinnett.
Quote of Note
“For whatever reason, and I don’t know what the exact cadence is, but it’s gone something like this ... little gun-shy, little absent offensively, play a good baseball game and do enough to win it, ala (Sunday). Then typically after that, that’s when we have our bigger offensive outbursts. We’ve got more in the tank than that.” — Webber International coach Collin Martin.