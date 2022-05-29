Playing two games on the same day isn’t the plan when teams come to the NAIA World Series, but it was no problem for an experienced Faulkner (Ala.) squad.
The seventh-seeded Eagles were supposed to play a Friday afternoon game that was first moved to 9 p.m. and then bumped to Saturday morning because of rain delays at Harris Field.
Faulkner took care of business, beating 10th-seeded Webber International (Fla.) 7-2 before upsetting No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan 7-4 Saturday in a makeshift doubleheader.
“Guys have been playing baseball their whole life, so rain delays are just part of the process,” Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy said after the Webber game. “Just being ready whenever we’re called to show up, play the game, and just gotta get ready to go.”
Ready they were. The Eagles never trailed in their upset win against the Bulldogs.
“Just try to get something to eat and get hydrated and get ready for a doubleheader,” the coach said before the second win. “Big leaguers do it all the time, so just one game, one inning at a time.”
While the Eagles — winners of their first game — had to play twice, loser Webber International got the evening off. Webber plays Westmont at 3 p.m. today in an elimination game.
An NAIA spokesperson said the tournament committee can’t comment on what goes into its decisions but said it’s a collective resolution made by a committee, which consists of peers of the teams out here, and their No. 1 goal is to keep the integrity of the tournament.
Friday’s rain delay meant two games will be played today — a day normally void of NAIA sports contests, but it was necessary to keep the tournament on track, the spokesperson said.
Either way, Faulkner sure wasn’t bothered by the shift in schedule.
The team took care of business and now gets an off day to enjoy the area.
McCarthy said the players will be going on helicopter rides around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“They were more excited about that when they heard they were getting to ride in a helicopter ... than they were getting up here,” McCarthy said.
