Work does not stop for Cougars

WSU baseball coach Brian Green spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since his first season in Pullman came to an abrupt end in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Green is keeping busy.
His team stays in touch through regular meetings on Zoom, a video communication service, at least three times per week. Topics include nutrition and workout plans, and smaller meetings with pitching and hitting coaches.
And the coaching staff has virtual meetings almost every day.
“We just get together like we would have been at the office talking about our team, our roster and everything moving forward,” Green said in a conference call with reporters. “I’m actually a lot busier than I anticipated. It’s actually a pretty full day, just a different way of doing things.”
The Cougars wrapped up their shortened season with a 9-7 record, their first winning season since 2015 and just two wins shy of their 11-42-1 record last season — a small silver lining for a team that still would rather be on the diamond.
On Monday, the NCAA announced a blanket waiver that allows spring sports athletes another year of eligibility. That means WSU’s two seniors, pitchers A.J. Block and Owen Leonard, could come back next season.
But there’s a lot to be worked out. The upcoming MLB draft will affect rosters across the country, and the NCAA left it up to individual schools on how they want to handle scholarships. The organization did, however, lift the 35-player limit for baseball teams for the 2021 season.
“There’s a lot of moving parts there,” Green said. “Obviously, A.J. was on his way to really upping his draft status, which we were really excited about.
“I think we both anticipate that A.J’s professional baseball (career) is going to be in his future really soon.”
Block finished with a 2-1 record, a 3.25 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27ž innings. He was drafted this past summer by the Detroit Tigers in the 17th round. Leonard was a key reliever for the Cougs.
Green said college baseball has a chance to be really strong next year with seniors potentially returning and more incoming freshmen joining teams instead of the pros since their high school seasons were eliminated.
The Cougars have reason to be excited for the future. Depth on the mound and at the plate was Green’s biggest concern entering the season.
The emergence of Zane Mills (3-0, 1.44 ERA) and Brandon White (9 Ks in just 4ž innings) showed promise for a team that had major questions about its rotation on Day 1.
And Kyle Manzardo’s .435 batting average was second best in the Pac-12.
Seeing more strikeouts from his pitchers and fewer from his hitters were Green’s biggest takeaways from the truncated season.
“Those were the things giving us a lot of confidence going into conference play,” Green said of a conference season that never happened.
Instead of preparing for teams like Washington or Southern Cal, the Cougars are preparing for solo weight lifting regimes and online classes.
“I just have two goals for our kids right now: academic and weight room,” Green said. “We’ve got a free opportunity to improve our GPAs and we have a free opportunity to improve our bodies, and that’s the primary focus for us until we get going again with baseball.”
