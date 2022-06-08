Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.
Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Although he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.
Woods posted on social media, “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”
He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three claret jugs.
This will be the sixth time in the past 12 years Woods does not play the U.S. Open, which he has won three times, most recently at Torrey Pines in 2008 when he had a double stress fracture in his left leg and shredded knee ligaments that required reconstructive surgery when the event was done.
He last played in 2020 at Winged Foot and missed the cut.
Before the previous two majors, Woods sent the internet buzzing, with private plane tracking sites indicating he was at Augusta National and Southern Hills a week or so early for a scouting trip, a clear sign he was thinking about playing.
There was no such flight to Boston this time. Woods last competed at The Country Club at Brookline in 1999, when he won his singles match against Andrew Coltart as part of an amazing American rally to win the Ryder Cup.
“We’re disappointed we won’t see him in Boston,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA. “But personally, I’m happy for him that he’s looking after his health. I’d rather see Tiger long-term than just in the 2022 U.S. Open.”
Woods always had his sights on St. Andrews, even after he played in the Masters. He said after the Masters he wasn’t sure whether he could play in the PGA Championship or the U.S. Open, but he would be at the British Open.
The Old Course is relatively flat, the easiest of the four majors to walk.
Open to accept Mickelson, all eligible players
Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are welcome to play the U.S. Open next week under a USGA decision announced that puts the open nature of the championship over a player’s decision to play in a Saudi-funded rival league.
Mickelson and Johnson are among a dozen players in the LIV Golf Invitational this week who are exempt for the U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club outside Boston. Both have said they plan to play the third major of the year.
Among other U.S. Open players who signed up for the new league are Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na.
“Regarding players who may choose to play in London this week, we simply asked ourselves this question — should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not,” the USGA said.
That the U.S. Open chose not to deny entry was not surprising. The second-oldest championship in golf takes pride in the open nature of its 156-man field. None of the other four majors has criteria in place that forces about 50 percent of the field to go through 36-hole qualifying.
“It’s one of the things that separates our Open from everybody else. And if you don’t believe that, watch what happened yesterday,” Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA, said in a telephone interview.
The USGA said in its statement that who plays next week at Brookline should not suggest the organization supports an alternative tour or the actions and comments of a player.
Johnson and Oosthuizen are among those who have resigned their PGA Tour memberships. Mickelson could face discipline from the tour because it did not authorize releases to play the LIV Golf Invitational. Releases are required under PGA Tour regulations.
If players are suspended by the PGA Tour, it does not affect their standing in the U.S. Open, which is run exclusively by the USGA.