LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open in July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.