Tiger Woods withdrew from his Hero World Challenge on Monday because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

 Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that “I don’t have much left in this leg.”

He also doesn’t have much hope the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded rival league can get along unless Greg Norman is out as LIV Golf’s leader.

