Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Pacific today, Beasley Coliseum, Pullman.
Records: Idaho 2-1 overall. Washington State 1-0.
Players: The Vandals pack a punch that’s made them one of the most notable mid-major teams in the country — with a few standouts ranking up there with the NCAA’s elite. Post Natalie Klinker is second in the nation in rebounding at 14.3 boards per game, and first with 7.3 per outing on the offensive end. Overall, UI sits atop the Division I rankings in rebounds per game at 56. Point guard Gina Marxen is 17th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 5.67. Four Vandals average scoring outputs in double figures — Gabi Harrington (14.0), Beyonce Bea (13.0), Sydney Gandy (12.7) and Marxen (11.3). Bea corrals 10.7 rebounds per game as well. Longtime Idaho coach Jon Newlee’s consistently solid program simply has reloaded. The Cougars unveiled their new-look lineup for the first time in a 60-52 defeat of Apple Cup foe Washington on Friday in Seattle. True freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker, from New Zealand, stole the show with 20 points, seven boards, four steals and three blocks, while top returner Ula Motuga added 16 points as the under-the-radar Cougars erupted on a 29-4 first-half run to put the Huskies to bed. Third-year coach Kamie Ethridge might have lost all-stars Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina to graduation, but she’s been adamant about how this year’s outfit features more balance.
Game themes: The men’s Battle of the Palouse series has been played continuously since 1906, so it feels odd the Vandal and Cougar women have only squared off 39 times, and not once in the past 12 years — the previous meeting came during Newlee’s first season in 2008. WSU owns a 26-13 all-time record against Idaho. Both coaches have been open to the idea in the past, but it’s never come to fruition. In the midst of a pandemic, however, scheduling a team from 8 miles away was a no-brainer. It’ll probably make for an intriguing matchup too. Idaho is a considerable Big Sky favorite, and ranked No. 24 in the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, while Wazzu — expected to finish last in the Pac-12 — enjoys perks that come with playing in a major conference. UI has seen the floor three times thus far, sweeping league adversary Sacramento State before falling on the road in a big loss to Ethridge’s alma mater, No. 23 Texas. The Cougars began their season late because of coronavirus-related postponements. Ethridge has a history with the Vandals from her four seasons leading Northern Colorado’s Big Sky program. She owns a 5-2 record against UI, including a blowout win in the 2018 conference tournament title game.