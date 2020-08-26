COEUR D’ALENE — Seven Lake City players tallied goals as the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene ran away with a 9-2 rout of the Lewiston High School girls’ soccer team in the Bengals’ season opener Tuesday.
“It was a wake-up call for us, and how much work we have to do. It’s still the first game,” Bengals coach Richard Gayler said. “We didn’t work as effectively as we should have. We didn’t perform as a machine, couldn’t string together passes and we were giving the ball away.
Lake City went up 4-0 at the half, and added a pair of insurance goals within a minute of each other early in the second. The Bengals answered late with two scores by Ashlynn Skinner, the second coming on a penalty kick procured by Naomi Kessler, who drew a foul in the box.
Lewiston 0 2—2
Lake City 4 5—9
Lake City — Lily Fletcher, 6th.
Lake City — Claire Romero, 18th.
Lake City — Georgia Whitehead, 20th.
Lake City — Camellia Merrill, 36th.
Lake City — Taytum Curtis, 46th.
Lake City — Kali McKellips, 47th.
Lake City — Mackenzie Goings, 54th.
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner (Laura Kokernak), 58th.
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner (PK), 73rd.
Lake City — Lily Fletcher, unknown time.
Lake City — Kali McKellips, unknown time.