LAPWAI — Lapwai was without starting quarterback Titus Yearout but definitely not without its ground game.
The Wildcats ran for 406 yards en route to a 60-28 win against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah on Friday.
Yearout had suffered an ankle injury during the Wildcats’ season opener against Oakley. He played in Lapwai’s next game against Troy but wasn’t feeling 100 percent for this one, so the Wildcats decided to hold him.
Lapwai (2-1, 2-0) turned to a two-quarterback system. Simon Henry got most of the first-half reps and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones then took over.
“We stuck with who was the most effective,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said.
Henry finished with 150 passubg yards and two touchdowns. Elllenwood threw for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Ellenwood and Mason Brown led the way on the ground, combining for for 328 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“We’ve normally been more of a passing team in the past. We’ve had some really good quarterbacks,” Leighton said. “But occasionally we’ve been a good running team. That’s the goal, to be well-rounded on offense.”
Lapwai’s inexperienced quarterbacks threw two interceptions in the first half. But Kamiah (1-1, 0-1) was not able to capitalize. Before halftime the Kubs’ Brady Cox returned an interception 60 yards with two seconds left on the clock. But the Kubs’ ensuing scoring pass was waved off because of an ineligible receiver downfield.
“It’s huge when you don’t capitalize on those opportunities,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “You can’t spot Lapwai 21 points. You need a break to go your way and when you commit a penalty it completely kills your momentum.”
Lapwai had 592 yards of total offense. Kludt said his defense failed to make tackles, leading to big plays.
“We got pounded,” Kludt said. “Lapwai is a very talented team. We gave up way too many big plays and that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Lapwai defensive lineman Sage Lone Bear was second on the team in tackles with 8.5, including five for a loss. Leighton was pleased with his defensive line’s performance.
“The whole goal up front is to stop the run game,” Leighton said. “I thought our defensive line did a great job. They had to switch to the pass game and we were confident against the pass.
Lapwai running back Brown ran for a 51-yard score on the game’s opening drive.
“We really wanted to score right off the bat,” Leighton said. “We wanted to receive the kickoff, take the ball, and score. I feel like as a spectator you couldn’t even tell we were without our quarterback because of how well we did tonight.”
Brown had 151 yards on the ground. He took advantage of the Kamiah defense playing for the pass.
“When I got the ball I kept seeing wide-open field,” Brown said. “Kamiah was rotating, so it opened the field even more.”
Brown said the two-quarterback system forced the Kubs defense to stay honest.
Kamiah 0 14 6 8—28
Lapwai 14 16 14 16—60
First Quarter
Lapwai — Mason Brown 51 run (Brown pass from Simon Henry)
Lapwai — Ahilus Yearout 15 pass from Henry (Yearout pass from Henry)
Second Quarter
Lapwai — Yearout 31 pass from Henry (Yearout pass from henry)
Kamiah — Kolby Hix 18 pass from David Kludt (Willis Williamson run)
Lapwai — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 42 run (Kross Taylor pass from Kross Taylor)
Kamiah — Williamson 12 pass from Kludt (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Kamiah — Williamson 12 pass from Kludt (pass failed)
Lapwai — Brown 11 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (pass failed)
Lapwai — Brown 55 run (Taylor pass from Ellenwood-Jones)
Fourth Quarter
Kamiah — Colton Sams 4 pass from Kludt (Cox pass from Kludt)
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 52 run (Brown run)
Lapwai — Yearout 26 run (Taylor pass from Ellenwood-Jones)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kamiah: Willis Williamson 27-94, Colton Sams 4-17. Lapwai: Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 12-177, Mason Brown 13-151, Ahlius Yearout 6-59, Simon Henry 5-19.
PASSING — Kamiah: David Kludt 9-11-0—122, Christian Brown 2-2-0—25. Lapwai: Simon Henry 11-15-2—150, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4-6-0—36.
RECEIVING — Kamaiah: Williamson 5-89, Hix 2-26, Sams 1-4, Cox 1-4. Lapwai: Yearout 3-58, Brown 5-48, Ellenwood-Jones 3-47, Taylor 3-26, Arreis Bisbee 1-7.
