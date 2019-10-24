PULLMAN — Four years ago, Washington State football coach Mike Leach introduced four new members of his coaching staff who, among other things, were significantly younger than their predecessors — all told, 57 years younger.
Their age wasn’t a factor in their hiring, Leach said at the time, but he did like their energy, enthusiasm and communication skills.
The Cougars were coming off a 3-9 season in which their defense ranked second-to-last in the country in passing yards allowed and tied for last in takeaways. Leach fired three coaches, lost another to Oklahoma, then began looking for fresh blood.
The situation in the middle of this season isn’t identical in its details. But it’s similar in mood, and perhaps the similarity is best embodied by Darcel McBath, the cornerbacks coach who three weeks ago was given a more prominent spot on the staff hierarchy.
He will turn 34 on Monday. He has been an on-field coach for only 20 games. To certain Cougar observers, there’s a hint of controversy in his rapid rise in the ranks.
But his ability to galvanize players on the sideline, to speak and act in the manner of an older brother to these 18- to 23-year-olds, and to express an urgent, unified message to the defense evidently have made a big impression on Leach.
For one thing, it perhaps reminds him of 2015, when an invigorated Cougar team led by mostly youthful coaches went 9-4 and captured the first of the program’s four consecutive bowl berths. It’s a streak the present Cougars are trying to keep alive.
“On the sideline, in the meeting rooms, on the field during practice, he’s always energetic,” WSU rush linebacker Willie Taylor III said this week of McBath. “He’s just bringing energy that we need to practice, and it’s been translating over to the game field.”
The chief difference between now and 2015 is the impromptu nature of Leach’s changes. They were touched off by the abrupt resignation of second-year defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys three weeks ago, after embarrassing losses to UCLA and Utah. Leach tabbed linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni, 49, as interim DC, basically the defensive boss, but also handed McBath the title of interim co-DC and a mandate to energize the sideline.
Since the coaching shuffle, which was accompanied by a shakeup of player roles, the Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) have performed with more gumption on defense, and the improvement especially was evident in a 41-10 win last week against Colorado. Significantly, they wrangled three takeaways to snap a 10-quarter drought in that category.
The Cougs now brace for a big test against No. 11 Oregon (6-1, 4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) in Eugene, Ore.
Leach’s on-field staff grew younger recently with the promotion of Tim Burmeister, who was in his first season in defensive quality control before being named assistant linebackers coach in the wake of Claeys’ departure. It’s his first on-field coaching job.
Claeys gave no reason for his defection aside from a tweet saying, “We couldn’t agree on solutions.” Many people assumed the “we” referred to Claeys and Leach, but former WSU quarterback Connor Halliday said during a podcast last week that, according to “someone inside” the program, Claeys had been embroiled in long-running conflicts with his defensive assistants, particularly McBath.
Leach has denied that assertion, and Bellantoni on Wednesday didn’t seem aware of Halliday’s comments.
“I didn’t see anything like that,” he said. “We were a staff that was working together, trying to find a way to win games. I didn’t see anything that would be (construed as) tension or anything. No, not at all.”
In any case, McBath is now front and center in the search for solutions.
Originally from Gainesville, Texas, he played defensive back for Leach at Texas Tech and for five years in the NFL. His apprenticeship in coaching was brief: one year each at North Texas and WSU in quality control before Leach promoted him to his on-field staff last year.
Among the newcomers to Leach’s staff in 2015 was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, 35 at the time, an animated, communicative coach who spent three successful seasons in that role before leaving for Ohio State. He was replaced by Claeys, whose detached, almost Buddha-like presence could hardly have been more different.
It’s difficult to gauge how much the youth of that 2015 staff contributed to the Cougars’ success. But it surely offered a complement to Leach, now 58, whose coaching style is more like Claeys’ — stoic and cerebral.
At the same time, several of those 2015 coaches shared certain core values with Leach. So does McBath, who has impressed the boss so far as a recruiter and, in that regard, appears to emphasize directness of speech and a lack of artifice — two of Leach’s favorite traits.
Cougars defensive end Karson Block, a former walk-on now on scholarship, said a chat with McBath had been a pivotal factor two years ago after he decided he wanted to transfer from Louisiana Lafayette and was weighing a number of opportunities.
“It felt like more of a real talk versus a big recruiting spiel,” Block said. “And just the passion he had for the game. I thought, ‘If this is a reflection of this staff, this is a program I want to be a part of.”
McBath remembers the exchange.
“The thing he thought was unique was, there was full honesty in everything we said,” he said during preseason camp. “There wasn’t any fluff. We don’t have a recruiting pitch. We just tell the truth. The truth was enough for him. The truth is enough for all the guys that are here.”
