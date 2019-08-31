PULLMAN — Ten days ago, Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods wasn’t sure the Cougars were living up to their Speed D ideals.
“Nobody’s really used to the way we play,” he said of the several newcomers to the defensive roster. “We run full-speed every single play. That’s not really how it is at other places. Here, we have a standard that has to be met in order for us to be successful.”
How much progress have the 23rd-ranked Cougs made since then? They’ll perhaps get an idea tonight when they open their season with a nonleague game against New Mexico State, a clear underdog that’s nonetheless capable of inflicting damage. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
Now starting year 8 of the Mike Leach coaching tenure, the Cougars can boast of four consecutive bowl appearances, three straight near-miss bids for the Pac-12 North championship and enough returning lettermen to justify another round of high expectations.
But they also lose enough key players that one of their early-season goals will be to establish something of a new identity.
That’s especially true on defense, where they lose masterly middle linebacker Peyton Pelluer and three starters in the defensive backfield from last season.
Without Pelluer and savvy safety Jalen Thompson, the Cougars will need to establish, if nothing else, new channels of communication. Woods, a junior weakside backer who has started 23 games, isn’t looking for radical changes, just a re-embracing of the team’s standards.
He said he wants to see a “a team that’s willing to play together, a team that’s willing to make sacrifices for each other. Running to the ball is one of the main things we have to continue to work on. We’re not really there, but we’ll get there.”
That will be important against NMSU halfback Jason Huntley, a fourth-team Phil Steele All-American in 2018.
“He’s a really good player,” Leach said. “What makes him even better is he’s a marked guy and he’s still really good. (Opponents) invest a lot of attenion on him.”
Asked to describe the identity of his 2019 team, Leach said, “Enthusiastic. We’ve got to see how we respond to adversity.”
The Cougars hardly are starting over — not with 12 returning offensive and defensive starters and a coaching staff that lost only one member this offseason, as opposed to five in 2018. It’s just some of the newbies on the roster are at key positions.
The most visible of them is fifth-year senior quarterback Anthony Gordon, who makes his debut as the starter after winning a tight three-way battle with Gage Gubrud and Trey Tinsley.
Since the Cougars pass the ball about 70 percent of the time in Leach’s Air Raid offense, it’s no small matter when they change quarterbacks. But that’s particuarly the case this season because last year’s quarterback, Gardner Minshew, exuded an energy, an intelligence and a sense of humor that virtually defined the personality of the team.
Gordon will be helped immensely by a fleet of returning receivers that, if you include running back Max Borghi, combined for 127 catches last year. He’ll also be helped by four returning starters on the offensive line, although the Cougs lost a first-round NFL draft choice in left tackle Andre Dillard.
Whatever character the team projects, it will borrow heavily from the underdog’s sense of defiance that has long undergirded this program. It’s maybe less justified in light of the Cougars’ recent success, but they always can find snubs if they look hard enough. This year, for example, they resent being ranked fourth in the Pac-12 North preseason media poll.
Eric Mele, the running backs coach, said various guest speakers during preseason camp addressed the question of “what it means to be a Coug” and were unanimous in saying, “It’s playing for the guy next to you.
“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Mele said. “We do a little bit extra than everybody else in our minds. It’s the blood, sweat and tears — a lot of cliches. But we’re going to be a family unit, we’re going to be tight, we’re going to play for each other.”
