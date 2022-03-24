With hoops in region surging, is end of NCAA title drought in sight?

SAN FRANCISCO — Gonzaga coach Mark Few isn’t sure there’s a valid reason — other than it’s hard to do — why the West hasn’t produced an NCAA men’s basketball tournament champion since Arizona in 1997.
Few is certain that several Western teams, including his Zags in 2017 and 2021, were capable of ending a title drought that has reached 25 years. Gonzaga was one victory away last season from becoming the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976, but Baylor took home the hardware with an 86-70 victory in Indianapolis.
Few is certain the West Coast Conference is as good as it’s been in his 32-year association with the conference.
The West, in general, is on an upswing with Gonzaga, Arizona and UCLA in the Sweet 16 and the Zags and Wildcats earning No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga and UCLA staged an epic overtime battle at last year’s Final Four and USC and Oregon State made the Elite Eight.
“It’s been good,” Few said of basketball in the West. “Lute (Olson, former Arizona coach) had good teams, UCLA and UNLV had good teams. We kind of grew up watching those. It’s very good, it’s in a good place right now.”
The West almost ended the title dry spell at 20 years when Gonzaga defeated South Carolina in one national semifinal, but Oregon fell to North Carolina 77-76, preventing an all-West final. Gonzaga led with less than two minutes remaining but the Tar Heels won the championship by scoring the final eight points.
Few figures the questions will resurface with the Zags, the tournament’s top overall seed, set to face fourth-seeded Arkansas in the Sweet 16 today at Chase Center.
“They seem to kind of stuff a lot of us in against each other (in the same bracket),” Few said. “And so obviously, with the population centers being on the East Coast they get more teams, but for whatever reason they just kind of seem to stuff us in. Who knows if us and UCLA were in different brackets even at that Final Four last year?
“I’ve heard it talked about back in 2017 and obviously it’s continued on.”
Cutting down the nets requires six victories in a pressure-packed, win-or-go-home tournament. Consider that Baylor’s title last year was the Big 12’s first since Kansas in 2008. The 2000 Michigan State Spartans were the last Big Ten champion.
“Winning a national title is extremely hard,” said Dan Monson, who guided Gonzaga to the 1999 Elite Eight before moving on to Minnesota and his current post at Long Beach State. “I remember being in the Big Ten and people saying how many years it had been since a Big Ten school had won. That’s why it’s so sweet and coveted because it’s really hard to do.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with West Coast basketball. There’s only one champion every year and it’s difficult to do.”
Utah, then a member of the Western Athletic Conference, and Stanford advanced to the 1998 Final Four, with the Utes falling to Kentucky in the championship.
Arizona’s last trip to the Final Four ended in a title-game loss to Duke in 2001.
UCLA made three consecutive Final Fours from 2006-08, but came up short against Florida in 2006, the first of the Gators’ two consecutive titles. The Bruins won the 1995 title against Arkansas.
“There’s not as many schools out West for starters,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “The West has three teams that are capable with Gonzaga and Arizona, and don’t sleep on UCLA because they got to the Final Four last year.”
Smith has been at WSU for three seasons after three years at San Francisco in the WCC. He spent six years in the Ivy League as Columbia’s coach before taking charge at USF.
“I think (the Pac-12) is a little under-represented, but the numbers didn’t shake out,” he said. “I think we’re doing pretty well in the postseason and we’ll bounce back next season for sure, but again we might have two of the top eight teams.”