KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — With the first of four goals met by the Lewis-Clark State baseball team, senior outfielder Sam Linscott put an exclamation point on a series sweep Sunday.
Linscott became the first Warrior in four years to hit for the cycle, as his two-run, 10th-inning home run in the second game propelled LCSC to an 8-2 and 6-4 Cascade Conference sweep of Oregon Tech at Steen Sports Park.
"We were able to finish off the series today with great competitiveness," coach Jake Taylor said. "We will rest up tomorrow and then get back to work so we can be ready for Bushnell."
With the victory in Game 1, coupled with a 12-5 win by Eastern Oregon at College of Idaho, fifth-ranked LCSC (45-4, 16-3) clinched its second consecutive regular-season conference title and thus earns the right to host the conference tournament, which will take place May 9-11 at Harris Field. It originally was set to be played May 7-9, but with the graduation ceremonies for the University of Idaho and Washington State University taking up valued hotel space, the conference moved the event back two days.
Then the coup de gras came in the form of Linscott, who became just the fifth player in program history to hit a single, double, triple and home run in the same game. The previous player to acheive the feat was Tyler McDowell, who also did it against Oregon Tech in a 16-14 road victory April 22, 2018.
The Warriors, who have won six in a row and 10 of their past 11, now are 7-4 in one-run games, 2-2 in games when trailing after seven innings and 1-1 in extra innings.
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was a home run short of the cycle in the opener, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI for LCSC, which held the Owls (30-21, 9-11), losers of five straight, to just three hits. Seniors Luke White, Zach Threlfall and Matt James each went 2-for-4, with White and James each having a double and scoring a run.
Three different Oregon Tech players had one hit apiece.
Freshman left-hander Dawson Day (7-0) continued to dazzle on the mound in picking up the victory. He allowed two hits, three walks and an earned run in six innings. Day struck out eight.
Cody Dubray (7-3) was saddled with the loss. He allowed six hits, two walks and six runs, two earned, in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out two.
The Warriors struck for one in the first. Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, walked. An out later, Nagle doubled him home.
LCSC then tallied five in the second to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone led off with a double. Courtesy runner Joe Canty moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Threlfall's sacrifice fly. James followed with a single. Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout, a former Genesee standout, then got aboard on an error, and Way followed with a run-scoring single. An out later, Stout and Way moved up a base on a wild pitch, then Nagle tripled them home. Nagle then scored on the third wild pitch of the inning by Dubray.
The Warriors tallied one more run in the fifth as Linscott doubled, White was hit by a pitch and an out later, Threlfall's infield single produced a 7-0 lead.
The Owls scored once in their half of the sixth, but it could have been worse. Dalton Daily walked and Matthew Ortiz singled to left. Brodie Marino followed with a single to score Daily that made it 7-1. With Ka'ala Tam pinch-running for Ortiz, Ian Peters slapped a shot up the middle in which senior second baseman A.J. Davis made a diving stop on, flipped to Way for the force at second, then Way threw to White for a double play to get Day out of the jam.
LCSC tallied its final run in the seventh as White scored from third with two outs on a failed pickoff attempt.
Oregon Tech then scored its final run in the eighth as junior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo allowed a one-out home run to Daily.
Linscott scored four runs and had three RBI in the second game. Mazzone went 4-for-5. Way went 2-for-5 with a double and Davis, a former Clarkston standout, went 2-for-5.
Six different players tallied a hit for the Owls.
Junior right-hander Eli Shubert (3-0) allowed three hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He struck out two.
Brodie Maloney (1-1) took the loss, allowing two hits and two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
The Warriors tallied the game's first run in the second when Linscott tripled and White drove him in on a groundout.
Oregon Tech got the equalizer in the bottom of the third and Kaleb Keelean tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
LCSC scored twice in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. Nagle got aboard on a throwing error and Linscott's ground-rule double drove him in. An out later, Linscott scored on a passed ball.
The Owls took the lead in the seventh with three runs off junior left-hander Lucas Gregory. With one out, Mitchel Swanson singled and Alex Malcolm walked. The two advanced on a double steal, and pinch-hitter David Palmer walked to load the bases. Shubert came on for Gregory, and Michael Tarakhchyan followed with an infield single that scored Swanson. Keelean then walked to force in another run. Daily popped out to second and with the runners in motion, Keelean was doubled off, but not before Palmer scored to give Oregon Tech a 4-3 lead.
The Warriors tied it in the eighth as Linscott singled with one out, and White followed with an RBI double to right-center.
In the 10th, Nagle led off with a single before Linscott smacked his seventh homer of the season, down the left-field line.
Daily singled with one down in the Owls' half of the 10th, but Ortiz grounded into a game-ending double play.
LCSC now will be at home for the rest of the year, beginning with a four-game series to wrap up the regular season starting at 10 a.m. Saturday with a pair of games against Bushnell.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK STATE OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 2 1 0 Keelean rf 4 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 0 0 0 Daily 2b 3 2 1 0
Nagle rf 5 1 3 3 Ortiz 3b-ss 4 0 1 0
Linscott cf 5 1 1 0 Marino c 4 0 1 0
White 1b 4 1 2 0 Tam cr 0 0 0 0
Mazzone c 3 0 1 0 Peters dh 3 0 0 0
Canty cr 0 1 0 0 Horner 1b 3 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 4 0 2 2 Tarakhchyan cf 4 0 0 0
James lf 4 1 2 0 Malcolm lf 1 0 0 0
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0 Tobin ss 1 0 0 0
Stout 3b 3 1 0 0 Swanson 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 12 6 Totals 29 2 3 2
Lewis-Clark State 150 010 100—8 12 0
Oregon Tech 000 001 010—2 3 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 7-0) 6 2 1 1 3 8
Spagnuolo 2 1 1 1 1 2
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 3
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Dubray (L, 7-3) 3.2 6 6 2 2 2
Garcia 1.1 2 1 1 0 0
Sheets 2 3 1 0 1 0
Hamilton 2 1 0 0 1 3
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK STATE OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 0 2 0 Keelean rf 3 1 1 1
Davis 2b 5 0 2 0 Daily 2b 5 0 1 1
Nagle rf 4 2 1 0 Tobin ss 0 0 0 0
Linscott cf 5 4 4 3 Ortiz ss 4 0 0 0
White 1b 5 0 1 2 Marino 1b 4 0 0 0
Mazzone dh 5 0 4 0 Horner c 4 0 1 0
Threlfall c 5 0 0 0 Swanson 3b 3 1 1 0
James lf 3 0 0 0 Malcolm lf 3 1 1 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Tam rf 0 0 0 0
Canty lf 0 0 0 0 Macias dh 1 0 0 0
Sa 3b 3 0 1 0 Palmer dh 1 1 0 0
Tarakhchyan cf 4 0 1 1
Totals 40 6 15 5 Totals 32 4 6 3
Lewis-Clark State 010 002 010 2—6 15 0
Oregon Tech 001 000 300 0—4 6 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa 5.1 2 1 1 3 6
Gregory 1.1 1 3 3 3 2
Shubert (W, 3-0) 3.1 3 0 0 1 2
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Grogan 7.1 9 3 2 0 4
Bratton 0.1 3 1 1 0 0
Maloney (L, 1-1) 1.2 2 2 2 0 0
Dahlke 0.2 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 125.