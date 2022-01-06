With any luck, Idaho men’s hoops to end 18-day layoff

Just when the Idaho Vandals seemed to be turning the corner, they’ve been stalled in the intersection.
With any luck, they’ll play their first men’s basketball game since Dec. 18 when they face Big Sky Conference opponent Montana State at 6 p.m. today at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.
The Vandals (3-8, 0-1) have won two of their past three games, including a rousing upset of ranked mid-major South Dakota State. But that was on Dec. 8.
More recently, they’ve had three consecutive games scrapped because of coronavirus protocols, including two league contests involving protocols in their own program. They might be missing a few players against the Bobcats, but they expect to play.
The layoff has been doubly disappointing because Idaho has 10 new players this season and needs live action in order to develop cohesion. But the Vandals, under third-year coach Zac Claus, have already shown they’re vastly improved from last year’s 1-21 nightmare.
Their newbies including six of the team’s seven top scorers, led by difference-making guard trio of Mikey Dixon (16.3 points), Trevante Anderson (13.0 points) and Rachad Smith (8.4 points, 5.3 reboounds), all of them transfers.
The Vandals rank 32nd in the country with their 37.6 percent success rate in 3-point shooting, paced by Dixon at 49 percent. That’s a huge jump from his 20-for-72 showing last year for Grand Canyon University, and one explanation might be his chemistry with Anderson, who’s averaging 4.5 assists per game.
Montana State, under third-year coach and former Bobcats star player Danny Sprinkle, were picked third in the Big Sky in preseason polls and are led by 6-foot-9 forward Jubrile Belo (13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds), a junior from England.
It’s a one-game road trip for the Bobcats. Meanwhile, Idaho heads to Cheney, Wash., to play Eastern Washington on Saturday in a doubleheader with the women’s team.
