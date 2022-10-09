Pullman’s Terran Page, right, stiff-arms Shadle Park’s Jordan Dever during Thursday’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Hobbs Field. Page and the Greyhounds will have to rebound quickly after the loss to Highlanders as they play Clarkston on Friday at home.
It’s hard to come out of a week of high school football and figure out what to take away from it.
This week, much like the others, had some winners and losers. Some teams continue to make a case on why they’ll be contenders in November; others are getting ready for winter sports.
Here’s what we learned after Week 7:
Kamiah is the clear north star
After Kamiah’s 52-0 dismantling of Prairie on Sept. 30, it became pretty clear who was in control of Whitepine League Division I standings.
The Kubs (6-1, 5-0) further cemented that fact Friday with a 46-12 win against Troy to remain the only undefeated team in WPL play.
However, with the way the bottom of the league is shaping up, it’ll be hard for any team to catch up. In other words, it’s seems to be a race for second place.
Clearwater Valley (5-2, 4-1) current holds down the position, and looks to have the inside track with games at home this Friday against Prairie and Oct. 21 at Troy.
However, keep an eye on Lapwai (3-3, 2-3) and Logos (3-4, 2-3), who are each trying to make a late push for a postseason bid.
The Wildcats won 80-12 against Prairie (3-3, 3-2), and the Knights downed Genesee 74-66 in a shootout.
The Wildcats close things out with home games this Friday against Potlatch and Oct. 22 against Genesee, and the Knights end the year against Troy this Friday and Oct. 21 at Prairie.
Lewiston now in must-win situation
Post Falls drove the length of the field on Friday to defeat visiting Lewiston 42-35.
Trojans running back Jake Bustamante scored from five yards out to seal the win, dropping coach Matt Pancheri’s overall Class 5A Inland Empire League record to 4-13 in his six years at the helm.
Lewiston (5-2, 0-1) once again relied on its run game, rushing for more than 240 yards. However, quarterback Drew Hottinger struggled a little, throwing two interceptions.
The Bengals, who were on a five-game win streak coming in, now might feel a bit deflated.
The five wins Lewiston collected before doesn’t matter. If the Bengals can’t win at least two league games, the chances of the playoffs are almost nonexistent. The good news: the final two games are at home.
This Friday, they face Lake City. Lewiston is 4-1 against the Timberwolves under Pancheri. The games have been close, with the last two games being decided by a score. If Lewiston is able to escape against Lake City, its chances for a playoff berth will come down to its season finale against Coeur d’Alene, a team the Bengals haven’t beaten in six years.
Pullman-Clarkston set to be a doozy
The two area Class 2A Greater Spokane League teams will face off this Friday to gain some clarity in the league standings.
Clarkston (4-2, 2-1) easily came away with a 52-14 win Thursday against Rogers and Pullman (3-2, 2-1) went into overtime before falling 30-24 against Shadle Park.
It will be an interesting matchup, as both are similar with various explosive pass catchers and quarterbacks who can manage the game.
For a spot in the playoffs, one team needs to win.