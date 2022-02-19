The top-seeded Grangeville Bulldogs entered their Idaho Class 2A girls basketball state semifinal game Friday hot, riding a 14-game winning streak, each victory by double digits.
It was all the more jarring, then, when they abruptly went cold against the fourth-seeded Aberdeen Tigers, falling 60-53 at Kuna High School.
Grangeville will return to action at 11 a.m. today in the third-place game against Melba, and Aberdeen faces Cole Valley Christian of Meridian in the final at 12:40 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Bulldogs (20-4) had a 20-12 advantage in offensive rebounds and made 26 more field-goal attempts than the Tigers on the day, but were uncharacteristically inefficient. They finished with a 19-for-65 (29.2 percent) mark from the field, including 1-for-13 (7.7 percent) from 3-point range.
“Definitely our 3-point shooting was flat today,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger. “We did not shoot well from the 3-point line, whereas the day before we shot almost 50 percent.”
The Tigers (22-5), by contrast, were 17-for-39 (43.6 percent) from the field, including 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range. Their 5-foot-11 post Ellie Watson was the player of the game, finishing with 22 points on 6-for-12 from the field and 10-for-11 at the line. She also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Grangeville kept its nose in front through a crisp opening few minutes of play, leading 2-0, 4-2, 6-4 and 8-7. Watson kicked into gear with back-to-back inside baskets to put her team up 11-8, then Camden Barger, the Bulldogs’ scoring leader throughout the season, responded with her first four points — an inside hook shot and two free throws — to put Grangeville back up 12-11 for what would prove to be its last lead of the day.
Aberdeen opened the first multiple-possession gap for either team at 19-14 on a pair of Watson free throws to start the second. Watson continued to pour in the inside baskets and free throws, backed up with periodic 3s from Hope Driscoll, as a frustrated Grangeville found itself bricking one attempt after another as the Tigers pulled to a double-digit lead by the middle of the second and led 33-22 at halftime.
The third was more of the same, with the Aberdeen lead hovering in the lower double figures, then Grangeville finally found a spark in the fourth. Barger started it with a pair of free throws, a steal and a traditional three-point play that brought her team back within seven at 51-44 with two-and-a-half minutes on the clock.
A Grangeville supporter might have hoped to see the Bulldogs cut loose from outside in the final two minutes as the deficit hung around two possessions, but the team had grown gun shy after struggling from distance all game. The clock ran down as Grangeville made longer plays attempting to drive in for two-point baskets, while Aberdeen capitalized on the double bonus with a slew of clutch free throws.
“I’m super proud of them,” said Michelle Barger, who felt her team ran out of time. “They just made a huge comeback.”
Vanderwall totaled 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out in the closing minute of the game. Barger scored 15 in the second half to finish with 19 points of her own while providing four assists and four rebounds. The Bulldogs’ Macy Smith scored eight and “did a fabulous job” after being assigned to guard Watson in the second half, in her coach’s words, holding the Aberdeen post to five points after intermission before fouling out herself.
Aberdeen’s second and third leading scorers — Driscoll (11 points) and Yazmin Ortiz (nine) — also fouled out late in a physical game that saw the Bulldogs total 28 team fouls and the Tigers 23.
Michelle Barger intends to focus on mental rehab as her team looks forward to the game against Melba (20-4), which edged Grangeville in a nonleague game early in the season.
ABERDEEN (22-5)
Adelia Rowlan 0 0-0 0, Jenny Wahlen 0 0-0 0, Savannah Rowlan 0 0-0 0, Emerita Carrillo 0 3-4 3, Whitney Park 0 0-0 0, Liliana Ortiz 1 3-9 5, Lauren Driscoll 0 0-0 0, Yazmin Ortiz 2 4-4 9, Courtney Phillips 0 2-5 2, Hope Driscoll 4 0-1 11, Callie Adamson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Watson 6 10-11 22, Rachael Peck 0 0-0 0, Emma Watson 2 0-0 4, Vandesa Hernandez 2 0-0 4.
GRANGEVILLE (20-4)
Camden Barger 7 5-5 19, Macy Smith 3 2-5 8, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 7 4-5 19, Abbie Frei 0 1-2 1, Mattie Thacker 0 2-4 2, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 0 0-1 0, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0. Totals .
Aberdeen 17 16 10 17—60
Grangeville 14 8 9 22—53
3-point goals — H. Driscoll 3, Y. Ortiz, Vanderwall.
