LA GRANDE, Ore. — The magic wasn’t going to last forever for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team.
The Warriors saw a 10-point third-quarter lead slip away in the fourth, and Adyson Harris’ 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining helped lift Eastern Oregon to a 72-70 Cascade Conference victory Friday against previously unbeaten LCSC at Quinn Coliseum.
“Every loss hurts, but the first one hurts a little more. And when you lose after giving up the lead, it’s the worst,”coach Brian Orr said. “Give credit to Eastern. They outplayed us in the second half. We played well enough to win, but we had a couple costly turnovers down the stretch and they were able to take advantage.”
Taylor Stricklin had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mountaineers (6-6, 3-1). Harris added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Sailor Liefke finished with 16 points for Eastern Oregon, which scored the final five points of the game in a 46-second stretch late in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Callie Stevens had a game-high 20 points for the Warriors (9-1, 3-1), who lost for the first time in the regular season since an 82-81 overtime decision Feb. 13 against Montana State-Billings. Junior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow High School standout, chipped in 14 points and sophomore forward Maddie Holm contributed nine points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Each team struggled in the first quarter, with LCSC emerging with a slim 14-13 edge. The Mountaineers then scored the first seven points of the second to take a 20-14 lead before the Warriors struck back with a 24-7 run to end the quarter, with Broyles hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring eight points overall in the spurt, to give LCSC a 38-29 edge going into halftime.
After junior post Sara Muehlhausen had a basket at the 6:18 mark of the third, the Warriors were up 46-36. But back came Eastern Oregon, as it would score 19 of the final 29 points of the period, and the LCSC lead was just 56-55 going to the fourth.
And just as they had throughout the majority of the game, the teams punched and counterpunched their way through the fourth. The Warriors were up by three with 7:21 to go, but the Mountaineers rallied and held a 65-60 edge with 4:56 remaining. LCSC marched back and went on an 8-0 run in a 1:04 stretch to take a 70-67 lead with 3:15 left.
However, those were the final points the Warriors would score, as they missed their final seven shots of the game.
LCSC next plays at 2 p.m. today at College of Idaho.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-1, 3-1)
Muehlhausen 2-7 0-0 4, Holm 4-9 0-0 9, Stevens 6-13 4-4 20, Broyles 6-12 0-0 14, Sellman 2-8 0-0 4, Schroeder 2-6 0-0 4, Clabby 2-4 0-0 4, Sander 1-5 0-0 3, Green 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 28-69 6-6 70.
EASTERN OREGON (6-6, 3-1)
Stricklin 8-14 0-0 17, Juul 1-6 0-0 2, Liefke 6-19 0-0 16, Harris 6-14 1-2 16, Robinett 3-9 0-0 6, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Padilla 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 5-13 0-0 13, Waiwaiole 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-75 1-2 72.
Lewis-Clark State 14 24 18 14—70
Eastern Oregon 13 16 26 17—72
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 8-27 (Stevens 4-9, Broyles 2-7, Holm 1-2, Sander 1-2, Clabby 0-1, Sellman 0-3, Schroeder 0-3), Eastern Oregon 11-34 (Liefke 4-13, Elliott 3-6, Harris 3-7, Stricklin 1-5, Juul 0-1, Smith 0-1, Padilla 0-1). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 40 (Holm 11), Eastern Oregon 45 (Stricklin, Harris 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 14 (Holm, Sellman 4), Eastern Oregon 22 (Juul 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 5, Eastern Oregon 8. A — N/A.