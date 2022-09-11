Wilson set to hear the noise as Denver faces Seattle

Russell Wilson will make his return to Seattle on Monday when the Broncos play the Seahawks.

 AP David Zalubowski

SEATTLE — A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming.

But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson’s face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected — and rather noticeable — boos.

Tags

Recommended for you