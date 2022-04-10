Wilson emerges as wild card at OT for Washington State

Jake Dickert was asked to name a player who has emerged during spring drills as a candidate for significant playing time.
“Jack Wilson is really the first one stands out to me — and he stands out to everybody because he’s 6-10, right?” the Washington State football coach said Saturday after a situational practice in helmets and spider pads. “But you see him on the field, and he keeps getting better.”
A former basketball player for Oregon State and Idaho, Lewis switched to football in summer 2021 and transferred to WSU, joining the Cougar football team as a walk-on — officially, a 6-foot-11 one. Now, he’s vying for a starting role as a junior right tackle.
“He’s not always perfect, but Jack’s inner makeup wants to be great,” Dickert said. “And (O-line) coach (Clay) McGuire and myself can coach those types of guys every time.”
Among those he’ll battle in August drills will be Grant Stephens, who recently chose the Cougars out of the transfer portal as a senior from Northern Colorado.
Another wild card getting frequent mention is second-year freshman defensive back Adrian Shepherd, an assertive Texan competing to start at free safety.
“It’s that football mentality,” Dickert said. “Now, every once in a while you see that aggressiveness and it will get out of control. I would rather pull him back and have to say, ‘Giddyup.’ And Shepherd’s one of those guys, he wants to take your soul when he tackles, and there are times when there’s got to be finesse in the middle of the field and get people down. But when he’s out there, you feel him, and I love those types of guys.”
Others contending at free safety include Sam Lockett III, Hunter Escoria and Jaden Hicks.
Juice Players of the Day awards went to converted tight end Cooper Mathers and defensive tackle Antonio Pule. The latter is emerging as a senior bright spot of the interior D-line.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.