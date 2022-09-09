Russell Wilson was traded in the offseason by Seattle to Denver for three players, including backup quarterback Drew Lock, and five draft picks. Wilson just recently signed a five-year, $245 millon extension with the Broncos.
Denver quarterback Russell Wilson is looking forward to making his return to Seattle on Monday.
Associated Press
Russell Wilson was traded in the offseason by Seattle to Denver for three players, including backup quarterback Drew Lock, and five draft picks. Wilson just recently signed a five-year, $245 millon extension with the Broncos.
As he gets set to return to Lumen Field for Monday’s regular-season opener between his new team, the Denver Broncos, and his old one, the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson appears to be leaving whatever bitterness and hard feelings that led to his departure in the past.
In an interview with Seattle reporters before practice Thursday, Wilson said multiple times he felt grateful for his 10 years with the Seahawks and he hoped he’d get a good reaction from the 69,000-plus who will be at Lumen Field.
“Hopefully, it’ll be positive,” Wilson said when asked what kind of reception he thinks he might get from the 69,000-plus fans expected. “Listen, I gave my heart and soul every day. ... I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they’ll be excited.”
But in a separate interview with Denver reporters, Wilson said the Seahawks had explored trading him before the blockbuster deal pulled off on March 8 with the Broncos, and also defended himself against claims made by anonymous Seahawks execs in a story published in ESPN this week that the team felt his skills are diminishing as he approaches his 34th birthday in November.
“I don’t worry about all that stuff,” Wilson said of the comments in the ESPN article. “People can have opinions and thoughts and ideas, everyone has their own right to think what they want to think. I know how the whole thing went, how it transpired, just the whole situation.”
While Wilson said he didn’t want to relive “all the crazy details” that led to the trade, he told reporters in Denver the Seahawks had approached teams in previous years about trading for him, as has been previously reported and was reiterated in fuller detail in the ESPN article this week.
“Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there,” Wilson said. “It’s part of the business, being a professional and everything else ... I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I’m one of the best in the world.”
Wilson told Seattle reporters he ended the 2021 season hoping he could still remain with the team. But he said after a few conversations with coach Pete Carroll that each side realized it was time to move on.
“We definitely talked several different times,” Wilson said. “I was trying to figure out what the plan was and what we’re going to do with guys and what the plan was with Bobby (Wagner) and what the plan was with Duane (Brown) and me and just everything and the next 10 years of my career. If you know Pete, if you know we always have hope, you always have belief and unfortunately I think around the (NFL scouting) combine time or sometime around then it just kind of changed and whatever. So, maybe a little even before then. ... I was hoping that it would all work out and be able to figure out all the details out, and we weren’t able to do so.”
That led to the trade for three players and five draft picks (which the Seahawks have already turned into six), with Wilson landing in Denver where he has already signed a new five-year contract extension keeping him with the Broncos through the 2028 season when he will be 40.
“Starting over and having to revamp is a challenge,” Wilson said. “But I’ve never feared any challenges, ever.”
But Wilson, who said he still keeps in touch with some Seahawks, saying specifically he talks to receiver DK Metcalf weekly, used most of his interview time to thank the Seahawks and Seattle.
“Seattle changed me for the better,” Wilson said. “It taught me about life. It taught me about relationships. I’m grateful for every second of it.”
And he reiterated that he had hoped until the end that he would be able to stay.
“I’ve always dreamed of being there my whole career,” Wilson said. “That was always my thought. I’ve always told you guys Derek Jeter (who spent his entire career with the Yankees) was my favorite athlete. But knowing that life is gonna change a bit and the time and energy I think spend in something and knowing that it’s sometimes not forever and it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t worthwhile, doesn’t mean that every second I wouldn’t do something different. I gave everything I had. So I cherish every second of it.”