As he gets set to return to Lumen Field for Monday’s regular-season opener between his new team, the Denver Broncos, and his old one, the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson appears to be leaving whatever bitterness and hard feelings that led to his departure in the past.

In an interview with Seattle reporters before practice Thursday, Wilson said multiple times he felt grateful for his 10 years with the Seahawks and he hoped he’d get a good reaction from the 69,000-plus who will be at Lumen Field.

