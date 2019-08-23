Two days after getting a second chance at an NFL opportunity, James Williams returned to a state of limbo Thursday.
The former Washington State running back, now of Lewiston, was waived by the Indianapolis Colts, who then signed defensive tackle Johnny Robinson to a free-agent contract.
Robinson himself has experienced the weird ups and downs of NFL free agency. Like Williams, he went unchosen in the draft, then signed with the Colts, only to be released early in the summer — just as Williams had done with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I’m not mad at all,” Williams wrote Thursday on Twitter. “It’s just the nature of the business .... I will have another opportunity.”