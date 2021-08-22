MOSCOW — Idaho’s biggest surprise of the weekend might have been a Logan Kendall sighting on defense.
The versatile junior fullback/tight end caught a touchdown on offense and also stuffed a big run play in the backfield on defense during the Vandal football team’s open scrimmage Saturday.
“There’s a chance,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said when asked if the 6-foot-3, 273-pound junior would play both ways this season.
Kendall already is a stalwart as a blocking fullback and tight end. The Phil Steele FCS All-America third-teamer appeared in all six games in the spring, catching six passes for 91 yards and two scores, including one in his hometown of Cheney against No. 9 Eastern Washington. He also rushed six times for eight yards.
Kendall already blocks, catches and runs. This season, he might add some tackles for loss to his resume.
“He’s powerful, he’s a strong young man,” Petrino said. “He really caves things down when he’s blocking and when he’s on his defense you can’t block him.”
In the scrimmage, senior quarterback Mike Beaudry hit Kendall on a short roll out for a touchdown late in the session.
But Kendall also saw some time opposite his usual teammates. Kendall boosted a short-handed defensive line at times in the latter half of the scrimmage and provided a reasonable rush.
“He’s a good football player,” Petrino said. “that’s for sure.”
If Kendall plays on defense this season, he’ll join the company of former Vandal linebacker Kaden Elliss. Now a member of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, Elliss famously took snaps at tight end for the Vandals during his junior and senior seasons in 2017-18. As a junior, he recorded seven receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns and was the first Football Bowl Subdivision player to record a sack and a touchdown reception in the same game since 2013 — a feat he accomplished twice.
Last season, All-American Tre Walker strayed from his usual linebacker spot to take six carries for 28 yards at running back.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.