LAPWAI — In a Whitepine League Division I game featuring two of the three top-ranked teams in Idaho Class 1A boys basketball media polling, the unbeaten Lapwai Wildcats overcame the Kamiah Kubs 68-44.
Lapwai (10-0, 4-0) was ranked No. 1 in the state poll results released Tuesday, while Kamiah (6-3, 3-1) was tied with Grace for No. 2.
The Wildcats trailed 12-10 through the opening quarter, but edged into the lead by halftime and ultimately ran away with the game in a big 25-8 fourth quarter. Kase Wynott (18 points), Titus Yearout (13), Kross Taylor (12), and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (10) all scored in double digits for Lapwai. Lydell Mitchell came off the bench with nine points, and AJ Ellenwood had four points and 14 rebounds. Lapwai had only four turnovers on the night.
Brady Cox led the way for the Kubs with 13 points.
KAMIAH (6-3, 3-1)
Kavan Mercer 3 2-2 9, Luke Krogh 1 0-0 3, David Kludt 3 1-2 8, Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 8, Brady Cox 6 0-0 13. Totals 17 3-4 44.
LAPWAI (10-0, 4-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 2-2 10, Titus Yearout 2 8-10 13, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 12, AJ Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 7 4-6 18, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 2, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 14-18 68.
Kamiah 12 12 12 8—44
Lapwai 10 17 16 25—68
3-point goals — Skinner 2, Mercer, Krogh, Kludt, Wilkins, Cox, Taylor 4, Mitchell 3, Yearout.
JV — Lapwai 51, Kamiah 17
Lewiston 89, Hermiston 55
HERMISTON, Ore. — The Bengals caught fire in the third quarter and every Lewiston player put up at least five points in a nonleague win against the Bulldogs.
“Kind of the whole team came alive in the second half,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “There were 12-13 straight possessions there where we scored, everyone was knocking down shots.”
James White and Jace McKarcher led the Bengals with 14 points each. Drew Hottinger added 12. Lewiston (9-1) hit 10 3-pointers on the night.
Chanse Eke had eight assists and Aiden Hottinger grabbed eight rebounds to lead the team in those fields.
LEWISTON (9-1)
Chanse Eke 1 4-4 7, Jace McKarcher 6 0-0 14, Aiden Hottinger 3 0-0 8, Cruz Hepburn 2 1-1 5, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 5, James White 7 0-1 14, Carson Way 3 2-2 9, Austin Lawrence 2 2-2 8, Michael Wren 3 0-0 7, Drew Hottinger 4 4-6 12. Totals 33 13-16 89.
HERMISTON (1-8)
Isaac Corey 2 0-0 5, Grant Olsen 7 3-6 18, Landon Shilanek 4 0-2 8, Chase Elliott 7 0-0 15, Rafael Vargas 2 2-4 7, Francisco Atilano 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 5-14 55.
Lewiston 20 11 29 29—89
Hermiston 16 14 15 10—55
3-point goals — McKarcher 2, A. Hottinger 2, Lawrence 2, Eke, Forsman, Way, Wren, Corey, Olsen, Elliott, Vargas.
JV — Lewiston 68, Hermiston 50
Frosh — Lewiston 78, Hermiston 52
Prairie 56, Timberline 24
WEIPPE — Zach Rambo piled up 26 points to lead the Pirates of Cottonwood in a nonleague victory against the Spartans of Weippe.
Prairie (7-1) led 13-9 through the opening quarter, then blew the game open with 14-5 and 25-6 showings in the second and third.
Logan Hunter led Timberline (4-5) with eight points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (7-1)
Wyatt Ross 2 0-0 4, Kyle Schwartz 3 0-0 7, Lane Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Shane Hanson 2 2-5 6, Zach Rambo 11 2-2 26, Lee Forsmann 3 2-4 8, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-11 56.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (4-5)
Parker Brown 1 1-2 3, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 4 0-2 8, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 0 1-2 1, Gavin Christopherson 3 0-0 6, Cody Bird 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-6 24.
Prairie 13 14 25 4—56
Timberline 9 5 6 4—24
3-point goals — Rambo 2, Schwartz, Schumacher.
Kendrick 47, Potlatch 33
KENDRICK — Jagger Hewett returned from injury to play in his first game of the season and put up 16 points for the Tigers in a nonleague win versus the Loggers.
“Hewett shows his leadership and makes everyone better around him, glad to have him back,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said.
Ty Koepp added 15 points and eight rebounds and hit two 3-pointers for Kendrick (4-3). The Tiger defense played strong in the final three quarters, holding Potlatch to single digits in each.
Jaxon Vowels led the Loggers (4-4) with 11 points, and Tyler Howard added 10.
POTLATCH (4-4)
Dominic Brown 0 0-1 0, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 5 1-1 11, Tyler Howard 4 2-5 10, Patrick McManus 0 4-4 4, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Logan Whitney 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 7-11 33.
KENDRICK (4-3)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 3, Jagger Hewett 7 0-1 16, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 1-1 15, Dallas Morgan 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-2 47.
Potlatch 13 8 8 4—33
Kendrick 15 17 9 6—47
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Koepp 2, Clemenhagen, Boyer.
JV — Kendrick 41, Potlatch 30.
DeSales 46, Pomeroy 28
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored 20 points, but the Pirates struggled offensively in a nonleague loss versus the Irish.
Pomeroy (5-3) also struggled on the glass and Wolf said they gave up too many second chance points.
For DeSales (7-1), Frankie Warden led the way with 21 points. Jack Lesko added 12.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (8-1)
Jack Lesko 2 7-7 12, Green 0 0-0 0, Joe Baffney 1 1-2 3, Magnaghi 0 0-0 0, Ryan Chase 2 0-0 6, Caden McCollaugh 1 0-0 2, Frankie Warden 9 3-5 21, Holtzinger 0 0-0 0, Remy Arceo 1 0-0 2, Bingham 0 0-0 0, Sisk 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-14 46.
POMEROY (5-3)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 0 0-2 0, Jayden Slusser 2 0-0 5, Trevin Kimble 9 1-1 20, Trace Roberts 0 0-2 0, Richie Vecchio 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 2-7 28.
DeSales 10 13 12 11—46
Pomeroy 12 3 6 7—28
3-point goals — Chase 2, Lesko, Slusser, Kimble.
Nezperce 53, Meadows Valley 31
NEZPERCE — Three Nighthawks finished in double figures as they got out to a hot start and held off the Mountaineers in a nonleague game.
“We came out of the gate strong, which is great considering we hadn’t played since before the Christmas break,” Nighthawks coach Connor McLeod said.
Nezperce (1-7) held a 12-point edge after the first and went into the locker room up 29-12.
Ryen Zenner paced Nezperce with 13 points, and Tanner Johnson and Owen Tiegs each had 10.
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS (1-7)
Joseph Padgett 1 0-0 2, Cason Priddy 0 0-0 0, Anthony Larrea 4 4-6 12, Dylan Gwinn 0 0-0 0, Cody Padgett 2 1-3 6, Koby Rivas 4 3-9 11. Totals 11 8-18 31.
NEZPERCE (1-7)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 1 0-0 3, Ryen Zenner 5 2-3 13, Tanner Johnson 3 4-6 10, Carter Williams 2 0-0 4, Owen Tiegs 5 0-1 10, Aidan McLeod 3 1-2 7, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 3 0-1 6. Totals 22 7-13 53.
Meadows Valley 3 6 11 11—31
Nezperce 15 14 9 15—53
3-point goals — C. Padgett, Currall, Zenner.
Clarkston games postponed
The scheduled nonleague boys and girls basketball games between Clarkston and Southridge were postponed due to COVID protocols at Southridge.
No makeup date has been announced.
GIRLS BASKETBALLHermiston 68, Lewiston 65
HERMISTON, Ore. — Katy Wessels of Lewiston had a big night with 32 points and 14 rebounds as her team took unbeaten Hermiston down to the wire, but the Bengals ultimately fell in a nonleague contest.
Lewiston (7-6) trailed 42-30 at halftime, then tightened its defense and mounted a 19-5 showing in the third quarter to lead 49-47 before Hermiston (8-0) responded in the fourth.
LEWISTON (7-6)
Katy Wessels 14 4-7 32, Emily Collins 2 1-2 7, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 1 0-0 3, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-0 9, Asiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 2 0-0 4, Savannah Burke 1 0-0 2, Jenika Ortiz 2 4-5 8. Totals 25 9-13 65.
HERMISTON (8-0)
Katelyn Heideman 4 0-0 12, Alexis Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Brown 3 0-0 6, Ellie Heideman 9 2-2 25, Izzy Simmons 7 2-2 19, Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky 0 0-0 0, Bailey Young 2 0-0 4, D. Coleman 1 0-2 2, . Totals 26 4-6 68.
Lewiston 11 19 19 16—65
Hermiston 19 23 5 21—68
3-point goals — Kessinger 3, Collins 2, U’Ren, E. Heideman 5, K. Heideman 4, Simmons 3.
JV — Lewiston 46, Hermiston 42
Post Falls 41, Moscow 34
MOSCOW — The Bears held a narrow lead through the first quarter, but Post Falls stepped up to overtake them in Inland Empire League play.
“We started to turn it over a little bit more in the second quarter when we got a little bit tired,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “They played really good pressure defense.”
Peyton Watson and Angela Lassen each scored eight points for the Bears (3-10, 0-6).
Lexi Heath and Capri Sims scored eight apiece to lead Post Falls (13-2, 3-0).
POST FALLS (13-2, 3-0)
Kinlee McLean 1 0-0 2, Trinidie Nichols 3 0-0 6, Lexi Heath 3 0-0 8, Ashley Grant 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Brennan 2 2-2 7, Capri Sims 4 0-1 8, Katie Berg 0 0-0 0, Letti Asper 1 0-0 2, Americus Crane 2 0-0 5, Kaysha Walton 0 0-0 0, Hanna Christensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 5-7 41.
MOSCOW (3-10, 0-6)
McKenna Knott 2 0-0 4, Angela Lassen 4 0-0 8, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 3 2-2 8, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 1 1-2 4, Maya Anderson 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 4-6 34.
Post Falls 5 15 14 5—41
Moscow 7 9 6 12—34
3-point goals — Heath 2, Brennan, Crane, Heyns, Thompson.
JV — Moscow def. Post Falls.
Clearwater Valley 64, St. John Bosco 34
COTTONWOOD — After trailing through the opening quarter, the Rams from Kooskia shut out the Patriots of Cottonwood in the second and rolled thereafter for a nonleague victory.
Kadance Schilling had a big night for Clearwater Valley (8-3) with 18 points and nine steals, while Shada Edwards hit four 3-point goals and added 16 points of her own, and Tobie Yocum totaled 15.
Jade Prigge led the way for the Patriots (0-6) with 15 points, and teammate Dani Sonnen joined her in double digits at 11.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (8-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Alessandra Palmer 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 1 0-0 2, Shada Edwards 6 0-0 16, Eva Lundgren 1 0-0 3, Kadance Schilling 8 2-3 18, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 6 2-3 15, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 4-6 64.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-6)
Jade Prigge 6 3-4 15, Dani Sonnen 5 1-2 11, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Walters 1 0-1 3, Julia Wassmuth 1 3-3 5, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-10 34.
Clearwater Valley 13 18 14 19—64
St. John Bosco 16 0 9 9—34
3-point goals — Edwards 4, Simmons, Lundgren, Tobie Yocum, Trinity Yocum, Walters.
Orofino 46, Genesee 33
OROFINO — After a tight start, the Maniacs pulled away late in a nonleague victory against Genesee.
Grace Beardin totaled 12 points, three rebounds and four steals for Orofino (8-8). Jaelyn Miller provided eight points and 11 rebounds, Miley Zenner had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Peyton Merry had five points, nine boards, six steals and four assists for the Maniacs.
Isabelle Monk of Genesee (3-8) led all scorers with 15 points.
GENESEE (3-8)
Monica Seubert 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 2 0-0 4, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 0-0 15, Rory Mayer 4 0-0 9, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 0-0 33.
OROFINO (8-8)
Grace Beardin 6 0-0 12, Riley Schwartz 4 0-1 8, Miley Zenner 4 0-0 8, Peyton Merry 2 0-2 5, Jaelyn Miller 3 2-3 8, Livia Johnson 1 2-2 4, Rilee Diffin 0 1-3 1. Totals 20 5-11 46.
Genesee 6 11 8 8—33
Orofino 7 13 10 16—46
3-point goals — Monk 3, Mayer, Meyer, Merry,
Deary 39, Potlatch 24
POTLATCH — The Mustangs enjoyed a 16-point, nine-rebound showing from Kenadie Kirk and held the Loggers to single digit outputs in all four quarters en route to a nonleague victory.
Deary (5-3) also got seven points and eight steals from Araya Wood.
Jordan Reynolds led Potlatch (5-4) with eight points.
DEARY (5-3)
Kaylee Wood 3 0-0 6, Kenadie Kirk 6 3-6 16, Emiley Scott 1 0-1 2, Araya Wood 3 1-1 7, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 3-6 5, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 8-16 39.
POTLATCH (5-4)
Emma Chambers 1 2-2 4, Tayva McKinney 2 0-0 4, Jaylee Fry 3 1-2 7, Bailyn Anderson 0 1-2 1, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-2 8, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-8 24.
Deary 9 11 10 9—39
Potlatch 9 6 3 6—24
3-point goals — Kirk.
Prairie 52, Kendrick 46
COTTONWOOD — After trailing at intermission, the Pirates from Cottonwood “picked up their defensive intensity,” according to coach Lori Mader, and topped Kendrick in nonleague play.
Tara Schlader finished with 15 points and six steals for Prairie (7-2), while Delanie Lockett added 11 points and five assists.
Erin Morgan of Kendrick (9-3) led all scorers at 15 points, and teammate Rose Stewart had 12.
KENDRICK (9-3)
Rose Stewart 4 4-4 12, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 0-1 0, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 9 0-2 18, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Cowley 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-7 46.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (7-2)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-4 8, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 3 4-7 11, Ali Rehder 0 3-4 3, Josie Remacle 2 2-6 6, Tara Schlader 7 1-2 15, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 19 12-23 52.
Kendrick 15 11 10 10—46
Prairie 14 10 16 12—52
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Lockett, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 37, Kendrick 34
Pomeroy 35, DeSales 31
POMEROY — Keely Maves scored 20 points as the Pirates (5-2) won a defensive battle against the Irish in a nonleague game.
Emmalyne Jimenez led the Irish (1-4) with 10 points.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (1-4)
Regina Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tori Kimble 0 0-0 0, Heidi Scott 2 1-1 5, Emmalyne Jimenez 4 1-2 10, Lian Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Dunham 0 0-2 0, Maddie Wahl 3 3-4 9, Anniston Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Morgan Thomas 2 1-4 7, Tessa Klein 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-13 31.
POMEROY (5-2)
Jillian Herres 3 0-4 7, Chase Caruso 2 0-0 6, Keely Maves 6 4-6 20, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 1 0-0 2, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-10 35.
DeSales 8 7 11 5—31
Pomeroy 10 7 10 8—35
3-point goals — Thomas 2, E. Jimenez, Maves 4, Caruso 2, Herres.
Logos 50, Highland 19
MOSCOW — Ameera Wilson recorded a triple-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals to help the Knights of Moscow roll past the Huskies of Craigmont in a nonleague game.
Sydney Miller nearly matched Highland single-handedly as she put up 18, including the only two 3-pointers for Logos (2-6).
Hannah Miller led Highland (1-7) with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-7)
Emily Dau 2 0-0 5, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 2 6-8 10, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-2 0, Shaylee Stamper 1 2-6 4. Totals 5 8-16 19.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-6)
Cora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 5 1-4 11, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 2 2-4 6, Eve Rench 1 0-0 2, Sara Casebolt 1 1-2 3, Sydney Miller 7 2-3 18, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 0 0-2 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 6-15 50.
Highland 4 4 6 5—19
Logos 6 12 16 16—50
3-point goals — Dau, S. Miller 2.
JV — Logos 13, Highland 3.
Kamiah 48, Nezperce 28
NEZPERCE — The Kubs built a 20-point advantage through three quarters and cruised to a nonleague victory against the Nighthawks.
Mariah Porter paced Kamiah (5-4) with 16 points.
Grace Tiegs led Nezperce (6-5) with nine points.
KAMIAH (5-4)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 4 0-0 8, Delaney Beckman 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 3 0-0 6, Mariah Porter 7 0-1 16, Karlee Skinner 2 1-2 5, Maddie Brotnov 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Ragen Farris 3 0-0 6, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-3 48.
NEZPERCE (6-5)
Grace Tiegs 3 2-2 9, Jillian Lux 1 0-3 2, Katharine Duuck 2 0-2 4, Erica Zenner 2 2-2 6, Brianna Branson 1 0-1 2, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Mia Horton 0 1-4 1, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals11 5-14 28.
Kamiah 12 17 8 11—48
Nezperce 6 6 5 11—28
3-point goals — Porter 2, Brontov, G. Tiegs
JV — Nezperce 9, Kamiah 7 (one quarter).
WRESTLINGLewiston 59, Lake City 24
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston handled Lake City of Coeur d’Alene for its first Inland Empire League win of the season.
Coach Stuart Johnson said that Tristan Bremer was impressive in his 14-0 shutout of Lake City’s Caleb Jacobs, and that another highlight of the day for the Bengals (7-2, 1-1) was a pin by freshman Gunnor Whitlock of Lake City’s Wyatt Matthews in a “neck-and-neck” matchup.
98 — Joely Slyter, Lew, by forfeit; 106 — Evan Alexander, LC, by forfeit; 113 — Zach McDonald, LC, p. Jase Hendren 4:36; 120 — Hoyt Hvass, Lew, by forfeit; 126 — Colton Langager, Lew, dec. Jaxon Tyson 10-1; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, dec. Kaleb Jacobs 14-0; 138 — Gunnor Whitlock, Lew, p. Wyatt Matthews 5:13; 145 — Kenzie Lindsay, LC, p. Wyatt Cook 1:47; 152 — Cole Lockart, Lew, dec. AJ Alexander 6-2; 160 — Landon Bennett, Lew, p. Garrett Leonard 0:30; 170 — Logan Meisner, Lew, by forfeit; 182 — Grey Shinkle, LC, p. Asa McClure 3:21; 195 — Brendan Thill, Lew, p. Braydon Johnston 1:59; 220 — Zack Meyers, Lew, won by forfeit; 285 — Robert Storm, Lew, p. Xavier Johnson 1:50.