Lapwai quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones runs the ball for a touchdown during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I game against Prairie. Ellenwood-Jones had 194 yards rushing and 150 passing yards in the Wildcats’ victory against the Pirates.
Lapwai’s Ahlius Yearout and Jalisco Miles celebrate Yearout’s touchdown during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I game against Prairie. Yearout finished with 65 yards on two carries, including a 53-yard touchdown in the Wildcats’ win.
Lapwai quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones runs the ball for a touchdown during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I game against Prairie. Ellenwood-Jones had 194 yards rushing and 150 passing yards in the Wildcats’ victory against the Pirates.
August Frank/Tribune
Lapwai’s Ahlius Yearout and Jalisco Miles celebrate Yearout’s touchdown during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I game against Prairie. Yearout finished with 65 yards on two carries, including a 53-yard touchdown in the Wildcats’ win.
August Frank/Tribune
Lapwai wide receiver Ahlias Yearout runs the ball in for a touchdown ahead of Prairie defensive back Phil Schwartz in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai's Terrell Ellenwood-Jones is tackled by Prairie defensive back Bennie Elven, top, and linebacker Eli Hinds in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Prairie's Shane Hanson is tripped up by Lapwai defensive lineman Jaishaun Sherman in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Prairie quarterback Eli Hinds throws the ball under pressure from Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai receiver Jalisco Miles is tackled by Prairie defensive lineman Shane Hanson in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai running back Dillon White catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai receiver Ahlius Yearout goes airborne over Prairie linebacker Eli Hinds on a 2-point attempt that is called no good by officials in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Prairie receiver Bennie Elven can't catch a pass in a Whitepine League Division I game against Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
Prairie's Shane Hanson flips into the air from a tackle as Lapwai’s Marcisio Noriega defends in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
August Frank
A dog runs onto the field during Friday's Whitepine League Division I game between Lapwai and Prairie.
August Frank
An official confirms Lapwai recovers an onside kick in a Whitepine League Division I game against Prairie on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai's Terrell Ellenwood-Jones runs in for a touchdown in a Whitepine League Division I game against Prairie on Friday.
August Frank
Lapwai's Terrell Ellenwood-Jones avoids Prairie linebacker Eli Hinds (2) as he runs the ball in for a touchdown in a Whitepine League Division I game in Lapwai on Friday.
LAPWAI — There is no such thing as a perfect game, but the way Lapwai thumped Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie on Friday at Lapwai High School, it was the closest thing to it.
The Wildcats scored on all nine offensive drives en route to an 80-12 win against the Pirates.
“Prairie is always a matchup we look forward to,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “If we didn’t win this game, we were pretty much out of the playoff race. We have to keep winning games in order to get to the postseason.”
Here are some takeaways:
Dominating rushing attack
Lapwai’s 68-point win against Prairie was its biggest margin of victory this season.
How’d the Wildcats do it?
By running the ball. They finished with 374 rushing yards, with dual-threat quarterback Terrell Ellenwood-Jones leading the way with 12 carries for 194 yards and three scores.
“He’s a Madden player, and the kids that don’t play Madden don’t understand football,” Leighton said. “He does some stuff that you don’t see a lot at our level.”
Ellenwood-Jones continues to get better as a passer, finishing 4-of-7 for 150 yards and three scores in this one.
Ahlius Yearout added 65 yards rushing on two carries, including a 53-yard score in the third quarter to put the Wildcats ahead 56-0.
Yearout also had 51 yards receiving and an interception returned for a touchdown.
“He’s extremely important to us, especially defensively,” Leighton said. “He’s able to make stops in the backfield and make plays. We’ve been missing him the last couple of weeks.”
Turnovers
Prairie committed three miscues, including back-to-back mistakes on the opening kickoff and its first drive.
The turnover on the kickoff led to a Ellenwood-Jones-to-Yearout connection from 51 yards out. The turnover on the opening drive also went for six, after Ellenwood-Jones found Dillion White for a 39-yard scoring pass.
Lapwai also scored on its first play of the second half on Yearout’s 53-yard rushing touchdown.
Injuries
Leighton was aware of the injuries the Pirates were dealing with.
“They were missing their best kid last year in the playoff too,” Leighton said. “I like the win, but we didn’t beat ‘Prairie.’ You always want to play a team at full strength.”
Sophomore Eli Hinds got the start under center for the injured Colton McElroy and finished 5-of-11 for 91 yards and an interception.
Despite the struggles, Hinds found a way to breathe some life into the Pirates. He had a 64-yard kickoff return in the third quarter that led to a 7-yard rushing touchdown to end the shutout.
He also delivered a nice 17-yard strike in the fourth quarter to Benny Elven for the Pirates’ second touchdown.
Prairie 0 0 6 6—12
Lapwai 16 32 16 16—80
First Quarter
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 51 pass from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (Marcisio Noriega pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Lapwai — Dillon White 39 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (Noriega pass from Ellenwood-Jones).
Second Quarter
Lapwai — White 15 pass from Ellenwood-Jones (run failed).
Lapwai — Ellenwood-Jones 62 run (White pass from Ellenwood Jones).