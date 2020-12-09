LAPWAI — All-Idaho guard Titus Yearout isolated himself at the perimeter, blew past his defender in a flash, then threw down a wowing two-handed jam.
“I don’t think a lot of the teams in our league are used to that,” the 6-foot-2 junior said. “I’ve been working on it, trying to get up as much as I can.”
The Wildcat superstar’s dunk highlighted a 21-2 run — spanning the entire first quarter — for a talent-packed Lapwai High School boys’ basketball team, which proved too much to handle for its Whitepine League Division I foes from Prairie.
The Wildcats swelled their lead to as many as 32 in an 85-57 rout of the Pirates from Cottonwood on Tuesday.
Yearout, a two-time All-State pick, poured in 28 points on 11-of-18 from the field, adding six rebounds, three steals and three assists to boot. He nailed a pair of 3-pointers, but was particularly bright when slashing and Eurostepping to the hoop.
“He knows that if he wants to get to the next level, he has to have a really good work ethic,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “He just likes working hard. As a coach, I love having a player like that. When your best player likes to go to the weight room and be that player, others want to do that too.”
The lot of Wildcats contributed in a well-rounded effort to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play — all blowout wins.
Lapwai’s run-and-gun style, its commanding presence on the glass and coordinated full-court press took the air out of the Pirates (2-1, 0-1), whose offense was sped up and went six minutes without a score in the first half.
The Wildcats outrebounded Prairie 37-26, forced 20 turnovers and exhibited an unselfish offense, leading to multiple dazzling finishes off of breakaways.
“Our ability to play offense, they’re just natural. They’re good athletes,” Eastman said. “They can get to the basket, they can shoot well. But when we start playing defense, it makes teams play faster than they want to, and be uncomfortable. That’s when we score a lot of our points.”
Kross Taylor tacked on 16 points (7-for-10) and three steals; AJ Ellenwood collected 11 boards and blocked three Pirate shots; freshman Kase Wynott tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had six nifty assists and two blocks.
Every player on the Wildcats’ roster scored, and Lapwai shot 56.7 percent to Prairie’s 36.5 percent. Eastman joked that his team might have too many options coming off a third-place finish at State last year.
“We’ve got a lot of experienced guys coming back, and I’ve grown into that leadership role and taken charge of it,” Yearout said. “Whoever has the hot hand, we get it to him. Any of us could go off. We move the ball and just have fun when we play.”
Prairie got 14 and 10 points from Zach Rambo and Brody Hasselstrom, respectively, but besides a 10-4 run to open the third and some nice mid-range shooting in the second, struggled to find its offensive groove as Lapwai’s length and speed showed up in spades.
On the other end, the Wildcats did much of their damage with penetration plays.
“Our goal was to stop them from driving, and defensively, we didn’t stop the drive at all,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said. “You’ve got help-side that has to be there, but it wasn’t tonight.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-1, 0-1)
Cole Schlader 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Ross 3 1-2 7, Kyle Schwartz 3 1-2 7, Zach Rambo 6 1-1 14, Lane Schumacher 0 3-3 3, Tyler Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Shane Hanson 0 2-2 2, Brody Hasselstrom 4 2-3 10. Totals 23 10-13 57.
LAPWAI (3-0, 2-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2 2-3 6, Titus Yearout 11 4-5 28, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 16, Chris Brown 2 0-2 4, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Jenz Kash Kash 2 0-0 4, JC Sobotta 3 0-2 6, Kase Wynott 3 3-4 10, Ahlius Yearout 2 1-1 5, AJ Ellenwood 0 1-2 1. Totals 34 11-19 85.
Prairie 2 21 21 13—57
Lapwai 21 27 21 16—85
3-point goals — Rambo, Yearout 2, Taylor 2, Mitchell, Wynott.
JV — Lapwai 73, Prairie 21.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.