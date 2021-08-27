Wildcats looking to take huge leap forward

The Lapwai Wildcats are returning most of their starters from a year ago and coach Josh Leighton is projecting a big step forward for his team in 2021.
“These guys are growing and getting better every day,” Leighton said. “We had a rough season last year; with another year under their belt the progression should come naturally.”
Despite having a losing record in 2020, the Wildcats still were able to reach the playoffs thanks to Idaho using the MaxPreps RPI ranking system.
Offensively, Lapwai runs a spread offense and will be relying on its speed on the boundary to control the tempo of the game.
Leading the way will be senior receiver Titus Yearout, who showed glimpses last season of greatness. A standout on the basketball court who has been an all-state performer the past two seasons and already has garnered an offer from the University of Idaho in that sport, Yearout has the ability to extend defenses with his speed on the outside.
Sophomore Mason Brown will be a good complement to Yearout, and senior Arreis Bisbee will give the running game a jump-start.
The offensive line is as solid as they come, with seniors Armani Bisbee, Chris Brown and Kayden Comer-Penney providing a formidable wall. Junior Thomas Shawl also will be on the line.
Defensively, Leighton emphasized the importance of stopping the run, something the Wildcats struggled with last year.
“On offense I know we can move the ball, but stopping the run on defense has been the biggest focus,” Leighton said. “We have to stop the run, that’s crucial.”
Sophomore Sage Lonebear will be the anchor on the line.
Leighton also touched on the competitive nature of Whitepine League Division I teams and how crucial winning those games will be to Lapwai’s playoff hopes.
“Top to bottom, the Whitepine is stacked this year,” he said. “Adding Logos to the mix will make it that much more difficult, it should be a really competitive year.”
Lapwai opens up its season at 10 a.m. Saturday against Oakley in the 8-Man Classic in Middleton.
Lapwai
COACH — Josh Leighton (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-3 in Whitepine League Division I, 2-4 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Armani Bisbee, sr., OL; Arreis Bisbee, sr., RB; Chris Brown, sr., OL; Mason Brown, soph., WR; Kayden Comer-Penney, sr., OL; Sage Lonebear, soph., DL; Thomas Shawl, jr., OL; Kross Taylor, sr., WR; Ahlius Yearout, soph., RB; Titus Yearout, sr., QB.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. How well the Wildcats perform in the spread offense
2. Within the spread, can Lapwai hit a high percentage of its passes, and how many yards can the receivers get after the catch.
3. Lapwai is one of the speediest teams in the area.
4. Senior leadership seemingly will be critical. They’ve got it along the offensive line, so that should be a benefit
5. This team showed glimpes of coming togther last year. Week-by-week improvement this year will be important. If they can pull that off, a postseason berth is not out of the question.