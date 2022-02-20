When the buzzer sounded, Lapwai’s cries of joy began so abruptly that they sounded like cries of surprise.
But surely everyone in the arena had seen this coming — maybe not all season but at least since the third quarter.
A free-flowing Jordyn McCormack-Marks scored 19 points as the Wildcats built a 37-point lead and cruised to a 63-37 win against rival Prairie on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in the championship game of the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls’ basketball tournament.
Ada Marks, who claimed her second state crown in three years as coach, said she looked in her players’ eyes before tipoff and “I could see they were focused and they were determined to play hard today and give it everything they had.”
The fact Prairie of Cottonwood finished strongly doesn’t mean the Wildcats began celebrating early. Knowing this drill as well as they do, they waited for that final buzzer.
“The whole game, they just kept pushing the ball,” Marks said.
It was Lapwai’s 11th state title overall, its fifth in the past eight years and its seventh involving a title-game victory against its Whitepine League rival. The Wildcats won their three games in the state tournament by an average of 44 points.
The tempo-minded Cats led 35-20 at halftime before going on a devastating 13-0 flurry, cranking their transition game to its highest notch and getting five consecutive fast-break points from Samara Smith.
Lapwai moved so quickly McCormack-Marks didn’t always have time to check where she was in relation to the 3-point line. So she repeatedly drilled quick-release 16- to 19-footers in transition and finished 9-for-16 shooting.
“It’s been her goal since last year,” Marks said of her daughter, alluding to her disappointment in Lapwai’’s semifinal loss to Grace in the 2021 state tourney. “This year she was really focused, and today I could just tell — I haven’t seen that in her in a long time. I knew she really, really wanted it today.”
It was the fifth time in nine years Lapwai and Prairie had clashed in the state title game, and the Wildcats have won four of those.
Lapwai won its final 10 games this season to finish with a 21-3 record. Prairie wound up 20-5 overall but 1-3 against the Wildcats.
The final margin wasn’t the largest for Lapwai in a state title game, but it might have been if the Pirates hadn’t surged in the fourth quarter, getting eight consecutive points from Tara Schlader during one stretch.
Lauren Gould netted 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting for the Wildcats, while Grace Sobotta added seven points, six steals and four nifty assists. Smith matched her point and assist totals.
Lapwai forced 23 turnovers, turning them into 26 points, and rang up 17 assists to Prairie’s five.
The Pirates, looking overamped at times, matched the Wildcats’ assertiveness but not their efficiency, shooting only 28 percent from the field and 5-for-17 at the foul line.
Schlader and Delanie Lockett scored 10 points apiece for the Pirates. Schlader grabbed 10 rebounds and Kristin Wemhoff nabbed nine as Prairie outboarded Lapwai 46-36.
As Lapwai fans were noting on social media afterward, the Wildcats’ total of 11 state titles is the highest in any Idaho enrollment class.
“I think the girls are really proud about that too,” Marks said.
PRAIRIE (20-5)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 1 2-6 4, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 5 0-3 10, Ali Rehder 3 0-0 8, Josie Remacle 0 3-4 3, Tara Schlader 5 0-4 10, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-17 37.
LAPWAI (21-3)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 9 1-1 19, Amasone George 0 0-0 0, Samara Smith 3 1-2 7, Soa Moliga 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 6 1-1 15, Jayden Leighton 2 0-0 5, Sayq’is Greene 1 1-2 4, Kahlees Young 0 2-4 2, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-12 63.
Prairie 9 11 2 15—37
Lapwai 21 14 19 9—63
3-point goals — Rehder, Gould 2, Sobotta, Leighton, Greene.