Lapwai has a chance to prove that it’s once again a state title contender. Grangeville has a chance to prove it belongs in that conversation.
At times Wednesday, both teams did just that.
Lapwai held off Grangeville 46-40 in the championship game of the four-team post-Christmas tournament at the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards. It wasn’t a typical dominant effort by Lapwai, but it might prove to be one of the Wildcats’ highest-quality wins by the end of the season.
Grangeville (8-3) entered the game ranked No. 4 in the most recent Idaho coaches’ Class 2A poll and has some impressive early-season wins on its resume. Most notable was a 43-41 win Dec. 12 at Cole Valley Christian of Meridian, the reigning Class 2A state runner-up. The Bulldogs proved to be one of the toughest tests of the season thus far for Lapwai — the No. 1-ranked team and defending Class 1A Division I state champ — battling the Wildcats to a rare narrow margin and holding them to a season-low in points.
But Lapwai (9-0) affirmed its status as one of Idaho’s elite teams, making clutch shots in key moments to stay unbeaten this season and run its winning streak to 26 games dating to Dec. 27, 2019.
“Coming off the holiday weekend, it’s always tough,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “But we’re glad that we’re able to still get to play these bigger schools and get to play against tougher competition and prepare us for our season.”
Grangeville put Lapwai on the ropes when Macy Smith tied the game at 37 with 6:08 left in regulation. The Wildcats missed their first six shots of the period and had a few turnovers, allowing the Bulldogs to grab the momentum.
But it didn’t last long. Omari Mitchell drained a baseline jumper to put Lapwai up 39-37 at the 4:26 mark, and Jordyn McCormack-Marks drilled a 3-pointer to make it 42-37. Grace Sobotta drove in the dagger when she ended a long Wildcats possession with a 3 around the 1:05 mark. It gave Lapwai a 45-37 lead and Grangeville too little time to come back.
After Smith’s basket tied it for Grangeville, the Bulldogs missed six consecutive shots and two free throws and didn’t score again until there was less than a minute remaining. Grangeville had, perhaps, finally run out of gas after battling the uptempo Wildcats tough throughout the game with an undermanned, three-player bench.
The game was tied multiple times in the third quarter, and Grangeville briefly led twice in the period, 26-25 and 28-27. It put Lapwai in a largely unpracticed scenario. The Wildcats’ average margin of victory this season is 23.9 points.
“They did a really good job about being mentally strong and just playing through things,” Marks said. “Grangeville came back and got real close. (Her players) just have more of a perseverance, an attitude now than they used to, and that’s what I love about this team.”
Lapwai’s offense, which entered the game averaging 62 points per game, was out of sorts against Grangeville, which switched between man-to-man and zone defenses to get the Wildcats out of rhythm. Some offensive possessions displayed patience and savvy ball movement, and others were rushed and ended with a missed shot or a turnover. Lapwai shot a combined 4-for-22 in the second and fourth quarters, but was 11-for-21 in the first and third periods.
The hot-and-cold stretches helped the Bulldogs overcome a slow start. They trailed 15-4 after the opening quarter and fell behind 17-5 in the second, but answered Lapwai’s misses with makes of their own from inside, outside and the free-throw line to pull within 20-18 at halftime.
“We just didn’t pass the ball around. We didn’t make them play defense as much,” Marks said. “We’d have an open shot, we took it — which I don’t want them to defer from — but at the same time, we just didn’t move the ball well as we should’ve at times.”
Grangeville imposed its height advantage by slipping inside for good looks at the hoop and crashing the offensive boards. The Bulldogs corralled 12 offensive rebounds and scored 28 of their 40 points on 2-pointers.
“They were really aggressive on their offensive boards,” Marks said. “That was the one thing at halftime we really talked about, ‘Clean it up on the defensive end so they don’t get extra shots,’ and they did a lot better at that in the second half.”
Glory Sobotta scored a team-high 10 points for Lapwai. Grace Sobotta added nine points, six steals and four assists, and Lauren Gould chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds.
Camden Barger led Grangeville with a game-high 16 points, and Bailey Vanderwall added 10.
Grangeville gets its next chance to prove its rank Jan. 5 at home against Nezperce. Lapwai can extend its winning streak Jan. 5 at St. Maries.
GRANGEVILLE (8-3)
Camden Barger 5 5-6 16, Macy Smith 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 2 0-0 4, Zoe Lutz 2 0-0 4, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 4-8 10. Totals 15 9-14 40.
LAPWAI (9-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-3 9, Glory Sobotta 3 2-2 10, Alexis Herrera 2 0-0 4, Soa Moliga 0 2-2 2, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-0 3, Lauren Gould 1 5-8 7, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-17 46.
Grangeville 4 14 15 7—40
Lapwai 15 5 17 9—46
3-point goals — Barger, Gr. Sobotta 3, Gl. Sobotta 2, McCormack-Marks, Oatman.