Lapwai finished last year 8-3 overall, 6-1 in the Whitepine League Division I. The Wildcats’ lone loss of the regular season came in early October to eventual league champion Prairie 58-26.
However, Lapwai would go on to avenge its loss to the Pirates during the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A Division state tournament, winning 68-36.
But the Wildcats lost 19 players, including all-everything two-sport star Titus Yearout, who was the team’s quarterback.
Yearout’s spot under center this year will be filled by junior Terrell Ellenwood-Jones.
“He’s starting to take the steps to fit in as the starting quarterback,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “He’s a basketball player who is quick and super athletic. He’ll be able to use his speed to get on the edge and make a play.”
Not only did the Wildcats lose a bulk of their players, two more key players transferred out. Mason Brown and Sage Lone Bear will be playing 11-man football at Clarkston this season.
Lone Bear was the Wildcats best defensive player from a year ago, and Brown was responsible for more than 1,600 receiving yards.
“With all the graduates and movement, we will have to work hard,” Leighton said. “We’ve established our team as a successful program and making the playoffs has always been our goal. We’re trying to get a state championship. The last time we won a state title was back in the 1980s. We’re trying to get our football program back to that level.”
Despite the departures, the Wildcats got a transfer in Herschel Williamson, who transferred from Kamiah and is expected to make an instant impact in the backfield.
“He’s a true north and south runner,” Leighton said. “He’s super gritty and will give you that 2- or 3-yard run when you need it. He’s a super tough kid.”
The Wildcats open up the season against Williamson’s former team, the Kubs, at 7 p.m. today at home.
“There is going to be a lot of jitters on Friday,” Leighton said. “We need to get going fast and be able to eliminate as many pregame worries as possible once we hit the field.”
The Wildcats will be young this year, losing 19 players to graduation. Luckily, the Whitepine League Division I as a whole is in a stage of limbo. Powerhouse Prairie as well as Troy have new coaches, and Genesee is low in numbers, according to Leighton.
Although one Yearout is gone, one still remains. Junior Ahlius Yearout will be one of the outside targets for Ellenwood-Jones.
Even with a new quarterback, the offensive game plan hasn’t changed much, if at all. Leighton is expecting Ellenwood-Jones will try and make more plays with his legs.
Lapwai will have 23 players on the roster. Not many of those have varsity experience with Leighton, noting that most of them didn’t get a lot of playing time unless the score was out of reach.
