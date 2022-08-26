Lapwai finished last year 8-3 overall, 6-1 in the Whitepine League Division I. The Wildcats’ lone loss of the regular season came in early October to eventual league champion Prairie 58-26.

However, Lapwai would go on to avenge its loss to the Pirates during the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A Division state tournament, winning 68-36.

