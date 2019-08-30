Lapwai football coach Josh Leighton can pinpoint when the turning point was in the Wildcats’ resurgence these past few years.
“It kind of started with (former coach) William Big Man,” Leighton said. “He was the head coach, I was the assistant, and that’s when we started getting in the playoffs and changing the mentality that going into the weight room and football go hand in hand.
“We had a lot of basketball athletes, but they weren’t physical football players because they weren’t as strong as some of the other schools, in terms of the weight room program. Key for us was our kids understanding the weight room was a big part of athletics, a big key. It’s an old concept ... but just them understanding that (was key).”
Another key to the Wildcats’ string of Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament appearances — they’ll be shooting for a fourth straight this year — has been the plethora of talent they had on their roster — which featured athletes like Tui Moliga, Pox Young, Payton Sobotta and Kendall Leighton (all of whom graduated in the spring).
Helping the Wildcats through this transition will be sophomore quarterback Titus Yearout. Last fall, he was a receiver.
“(Yearout) was real receptive to being quarterback,” Leighton said. “So he stepped into that role and wanted to be quarterback, and he’s pretty athletic back there.”
Two of the Wildcats’ other three returners are on the line: Justin Rabago-Johnson and James Holt. Linebacker Dominic Williamson is the only other returner for Lapwai. All three were starters in 2018.
Key newcomers for Lapwai include Simon Henry, a sophomore running back, and Kayden Comer-Penney, a sophomore center.
“Linemen, they don’t get all the glamor, but for our program, our linemen are our most important players because without them, our offense is stagnant,” Leighton said. “We tell our kids, our linemen are our most important component of our offense because they’re what makes our offense run.
“Without the linemen, we don’t get into the end zone. ... They’re more important than those other key positions.”
Lapwai
COACH — Josh Leighton (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 7-3
KEY RETURNERS — Titus Yearout, soph., QB/WR/RB; Justin Rabago-Johnson, sr., OL/DL; James Holt, soph., OL/DL; Dominic Williamson, sr., LB
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — vs. Kendrick
Sept. 13 — vs. Genesee
Sept. 20 — vs. Clearwater Valley
Oct. 4 — at Troy
Oct. 11 — at Prairie
Oct. 18 — at Deary
Oct. 25 — vs. Kamiah
Nov. 1 — at Potlatch