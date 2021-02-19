NAMPA, Idaho — Grace High School’s all-everything senior Maniah Clegg speaks fondly of the team concept.
“There’s five players for a reason,” she said. “A basket’s a basket; it doesn’t matter who puts it in.”
Well, Clegg just happened to put 10 shots in the basket, adding six free throws for 26 points as the Grizzlies knocked off top-ranked and defending state champion Lapwai 44-36 on Thursday at Columbia High School in the Class 1A Division I state girls’ basketball tournament.
Clegg also grabbed 14 rebounds as Grace (20-3), which lost a semifinal heartbreaker to Prairie last year, advanced to its first state championship game since 1988. The Grizzlies lost that game to Prairie but will have a chance at redemption at 1 p.m. Pacific today against the Pirates in the Idaho Center.
Lapwai (21-2) will face Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls for third place at 11 a.m. Pacific today here.
Lapwai’s patented pressure defense did force 20 Grace turnovers, but the Wildcats had a difficult time converting, making only 21 percent of their field goals. They also were only 4-of-22 from behind the 3-point line.
“We had a lot of opportunities, we just couldn’t convert at all,” Wildcats coach Ada Marks said. “I commend our defense, but once we got a stop we just couldn’t convert, we couldn’t get our offense going.”
The 36 points were 10 fewer than Lapwai’s previous lowest output of the season.
Glory Sobotta sparked Lapwai early, scoring half of its 18 first-half points. But Clegg tallied 13 and Grace led at intermission 21-18.
Then it was Omari Mitchell’s turn to kick-start the Wildcats. She gave Lapwai the lead at 22-21 and ended up with nine third-quarter points. The teams went to the fourth quarter tied at 31.
A Clegg putback gave Grace a 35-33 edge with 6:16 left, and the Grizzlies made six key free throws down the stretch as the Wildcats could manage only five fourth-quarter points.
“Lapwai’s got a great program, one of the best in the state,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said.
About Clegg, Christensen said, “She does everything for us. You can’t coach that kind of stuff. She’s a once-in-a-generation talent for our school.”
Marks said she thinks her team will be ready when it comes back today to play for a trophy.
“It’s a tough loss,” Marks said. “It’s been a good year for us, it’s only our second loss of the season. We will try to come back tomorrow and bring home third place. I’m just proud of the girls for playing all the way through.”
LAPWAI (36)
Grace Sobotta 1 0-1 3, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 0 4-6 4, Glory Sobotta 4 1-2 11, Soa Moliga 0 0-0 0, Ciahna Oatman 0 1-2 1, Lauren Gould 1 0-2 2, Omari Mitchell 6 2-2 15. Totals 12 8-15 36.
GRACE (44)
Nayvie Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jacie Christensen 0 1-2 1, Kylie Hulse 0 0-0 0, Melodie Straatman 3 0-1 8, Amber Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Makenna Straatman 0 0-0 0, Tenleigh Walker 1 0-2 2, Britton Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Maniah Clegg 10 6-7 26, Sydnee Smith 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 8-14 44.
Lapwai 9 9 13 5—36
Grace 14 7 10 13—44
3-point goals — Gl. Sobotta 2, Gr. Sobotta, Mitchell, Me. Straatman 2.
