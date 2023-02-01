LAPWAI — It was business as usual Tuesday for the Lapwai boys basketball team during the first eight minutes against fellow Whitepine League Division I powerhouse Kamiah at Lapwai High School.
The Wildcats led 27-9 after the first quarter. But midway through the second, Lapwai junior Kase Wynott went to the bench after his third foul.
He played most of the second half with those three fouls and still led the Wildcats with 17 points to help Lapwai to a 72-56 win to clinch a share of the regular-season title.
“I thought we were able to battle through some adversity tonight,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “When one of your best players gets in foul trouble, things become different. A lot of players stepped up tonight and we rebounded the ball extremely well.”
Here’s what we learned after Lapwai’s 54th consecutive win:
Life without Wynott
Kamiah (14-4, 10-2) didn’t do much to take advantage of Wynott’s absence. The Kubs did score six unanswered points to get within 39-21 with 1:25 left before halftime, but the Wildcats went into the locker room up 20.
“I would’ve liked to score a bit more in that situation,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “I wasn’t happy with the flow of our offense. We were going too fast and we’re not a fast team. We played into their hands.”
When given the opportunity, Kamiah just couldn’t get anything to fall in the first half, shooting 7-for-23 (30%).
“We were playing their game in the first half,” Skinner said. “In the second half, we were able to make minor adjustments and that’s all we really had to do. We just have to do it a little bit sooner.”
Lapwai (18-0, 12-0) had a plethora of players step up in Wynott’s absence. Ahlius Yearout hit two 3s to end the first half en route to 13 points. Jaishaun Sherman did well in relief of Wynott, notching a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.
“He was fighting all night down low,” Eastman said. “It was good to see him step up when (Wynott) came out.”
Second-half adjustments
The Kubs struggled to take advantage of Wynott being out to finish the first half, but they did better to start the second half.
Kamiah went on a 6-2 run to start the third quarter, cutting its deficit to 45-29. Wynott returned with 4:24 remaining in the period and wasted no time leaving a mark. He finished the quarter with eight points as the Wildcats led 54-39 going to the fourth.
The Kubs started the final period on 8-3 spurt, with Everett Skinner scoring four of those points including a layup inside the teeth of Lapwai’s defense as Kamiah got it to 57-47 with 5:50 left in regulation. Skinner finished with 14 points.
“We were trying to run some sets and we made some errors,” Eastman said. “We just have to sharpen those things up. We were up 10, but to us, that’s a really close game. It felt weird to us and we knew that we had to pick it up.”
Kamiah brought itself within 10 one more time with five minutes to go in regulation on a Rehan Kou layup. Kou paced the Kubs with 16 points.
“He came out during the second half and had a lot of good looks,” Skinner said. “He got fired up and he’s grown up so much. I’m glad he’s only a junior because he has a lot to go.”
Rematch down south?
The last time the two teams played, Lapwai notched a 69-38 win Jan. 10. Kamiah made a much better accounting of itself this time
The two rivals played in the 2022 Idaho Class 1A Division I state title game last year, with Lapwai winning 88-46. With the way the two teams are playing, it could happen again.
The Wildcats currently are the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest state media poll, with the Kubs fourth.
“Kamiah is a good team,” Eastman said. “Coach (Skinner) knows the kind of firepower we come out with and you could tell that they fixed some things from the last time we played. I’m sure we’re going to see them again.”