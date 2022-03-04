Given the circumstances, their biggest hazard was maybe overconfidence.
But that turned out to be a no-show.
The Lapwai Wildcats took another step toward a second consecutive state championship and an undefeated season Thursday, breezing past Lighthouse Christian 83-39 in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I boys’ basketball tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Kase Wynott scored 23 points and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones drilled five 3-pointers for Lapwai (25-0). Looking calm and levelheaded, the Wildcats produced the game’s first 16 points, led 51-15 at halftime and 71-22 after three quarters.
Looking for their 12th state title overall and their fourth in the past six years, the Wildcats play a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Pacific today at Vallivue against Whitepine League adversary Logos.
“The first three quarters, we played excellent basketball,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “I know (the players) can score but our main focus was defense. Let’s hold them to single digits every quarter, and we did that for three straight quarters.”
From the opening tip, the Cats showed southern Idaho fans their seemingly effortless transition game, making quick, instinctual passes and turning the Lions’ own uptempo tendencies against them. Several of Lapwai’s nine 3s came off its fast break, with Ellenwood-Jones finishing 5-for-8 from distance and Wynott 3-for-6.
Titus Yearout orchestrated the Lapwai offense with aplomb, collecting eight assists in addition to 13 points, and Kross Taylor contributed eight points as the Wildcats stretched their win streak to 34 games dating to last season.
Yearout scored his 2,000th career point in the third quarter, and the milestone was announced after the game.
The Cats made “only” 10 steals, but they seized possession in multiple other ways, forcing 28 turnovers and converting them into 31 points. Lighthouse Christian tallied only two points off turnovers.
“They put pressure on us, and we knew we were going to do the same to them,” Eastman said. “So we knew coming into the game, it was going to be, ‘Who can take care of the basketball?’”
Partly because of the defensive disruption, Lapwai shot 57 percent in the first half and 52 percent for the game, with Ellenwood-Jones going 8-for-12, Wynott 9-for-14 and Yearout 5-for-7. Wynott opened quietly but launched into a scoring flurry midway through the first half that spurred the Cats to a 38-12 advantage.
The Lions (13-11) got limited good looks at the basket and, when they did get open, misfired repeatedly. They went scoreless for the first five-plus minutes, and four of their first eight points came on putbacks. They wound up outrebounding Lapwai 33-31.
Jack DeJong led Lighthouse Christian with 11 points, and Sam Rogers nabbed 10 rebounds.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (13-11)
Hayato Yamada 1 2-4 4, Micah Denny 0 2-4 2, Camden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Aiden Finny 2 0-0 4, Sam Castro 0 1-2 1, Jack DeJong 4 2-5 11, Kai DeMoor 0 0-0 0, Walker Goettle 0 0-0 0, Sam Rogers 2 1-2 5, Collin Vaderham 1 1-2 3, Clay Sliva 2 0-1 5, Carter Munsee 0 0-2 0, Zach Pittock 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 9-22 39.
LAPWAI (25-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 8 0-0 21, Titus Yearout 5 2-2 13, Kross Taylor 2 4-5 8, Mason Brown 1 2-4 4, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 3 1-2 7, Jalisco Miles 0 0-0 0, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 0 1-2 1, Kase Wynott 9 2-4 23. Totals 31 12-19 83.
Lighthouse Christian 8 7 7 17—39
Lapwai 24 27 20 11—83
3-point goals — DeJong, Sliva, Ellenwood-Jones 5, Wynott 3, T. Yearout.