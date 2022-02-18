In the early going, the Lapwai Wildcats sometimes negated their frequent steals with immediate turnovers. When they stopped doing that, they were off to the races.
Grace Sobotta tallied 24 points, six 3-point goals, six rebounds, three assists and six steals Thursday as the top-seeded Wildcats clobbered No. 8 Liberty Charter 70-19 in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls state basketball tournament at Columbia High School in Nampa.
“We came out strong, and Grace had another great shooting game,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “We pushed the tempo to play our style, and I think it rattled Liberty Charter.”
Lapwai (19-3) used fullcourt pressure to rack up 21 steals, from all areas of the court, often on quick-handed tapaways from teammates.
The Wildcats forced 29 turnovers and, despite a jittery start, committed only 11 of their own. They outdid the Patriots of Nampa 35-5 in points off turnovers as they extended their win streak to eight games.
Looking for their 11th state title overall and their fifth since 2015, the Wildcats play in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Pacific today against Raft River, which defeated Oakley 37-24 later in the day.
Lauren Gould collected 12 points and four steals for Lapwai, and Sayq’is Greene added nine points and three steals. They each had three of the team’s 16 assists.
Sobotta, a senior guard, submitted one of her strongest performances as a Wildcat, shooting 9-for-13 overall and 6-for-9 from 3-point range.
“We tell all of them, ‘We’re looking at the hoop before we do anything,’” Marks said. “It was just one of those games too where if somebody’s hot, we try to get them the ball. Shoot til you miss. That’s what she did.”
The Cats’ defense was disruptive from the get-go, but it was their 25-2 domination of the second quarter that sent the Patriots (11-10) reeling. Lapwai outscored them 42-4 in the middle two periods.
Ainsley Johnson led Liberty Charter with five points.
LIBERTY CHARTER (11-10)
Lydia Bailey 0 0-2 0, Ainsley Johnson 2 1-3 5, Aspen Davis 0 1-2 1, Kasey Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jennabelle Reece 1 0-0 3, Casey Collom 1 2-4 4, Berlyn Logue 1 0-0 2, Addy Bayne 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Harris 1 0-1 2. Totals 7 4-13 19.
LAPWAI (19-3)
Grace Sobotta 9 0-0 24, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 0 1-2 1, Amasone George 1 2-2 4, Samara Smith 4 0-0 8, Soa Moliga 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 4 3-4 12, Jayden Leighton 1 1-2 3, Sayq’is Greene 3 2-4 9, Kahlees Young 1 0-0 2, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Amaris Mitchell 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 10-16 70.
Liberty Charter 7 2 2 8—19
Lapwai 14 25 17 14—70
3-point goals — Reece, Sobotta 6, Gould, Greene.